The reaction from Sonia Bompastor may have said it all, on the day and ahead of the next two weeks. The Frenchwoman celebrated her first trophy at Chelsea with the mutest of celebrations, simply turning to her counterpart Nick Cushing and offering an outstretched hand. Like Chelsea’s performance against Manchester City in the League Cup final, it was business-like and professional. With three further rounds between these teams across the next 12 days, she knew there is more to come.

But the first blow was landed by Chelsea, the serial winners who lifted this trophy after three consecutive defeats in League Cup finals. Bompastor has built on what was left by Emma Hayes and could go further still, unbeaten now in 28 games this season, with one trophy down and a further three possible. “Our performance today was maybe not a great one,” Bompastor admitted. The pitch at Derby County’s Pride Park did not help either team. “A shame to have this pitch in the final,” Bompastor added. Chelsea, though, did what they do best: “We always find a way to win, whether it's a good day or a bad day,” said captain Millie Bright.

Somehow, Manchester City have to figure out how to do just that over the next four days. On Wednesday, they will host Chelsea in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge taking place a week later and another fixture, in the Women’s Super League, in between. “I’ve seen enough to believe we can be competitive in the next three games and we can beat Chelsea,” said Cushing, before revealing that top scorer Khadija Shaw will be a doubt after limping off with a hamstring injury. “Psychologically, it’s important to win the first one,” said Bompastor. “It’s an advantage, but it won’t be enough.”

open image in gallery Bompastor stayed on the edge of Chelsea’s celebrations as she lifted her first trophy in England ( Getty Images )

It was here. City were the better team for long spells but lost. Chelsea were superior in both boxes, as illustrated at either end as Mayra Ramirez bundled through to score the opening goal after just seven minutes and then as City midfielder Yui Hasegawa sliced a clearance into her own net with 15 minutes remaining. “These finals always swing on moments and it fell to Chelsea,” Cushing reflected. His side were in the ascendancy after Aoba Fujino’s equaliser, thumped past Hannah Hampton from the angle. Hampton redeemed herself with an excellent save to deny Shaw moments later. “We had a huge chance,” Cushing said. It wasn’t enough.

A difficult pitch allowed Chelsea to show their versatility. Bompastor wants her team to build from the back but the surface - which was bare in places and bobbly throughout - did not allow for passing play. “That wasn't on today,” said Lucy Bronze, who played a key part in the winner through sheer determination. Chelsea’s chances came from either going long to Ramirez or pressing high up the pitch and forcing errors from City. Ramirez and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd had chances to double their lead, proving that Chelsea, even when they were far from fluent, still carried a threat. “We can be unpredictable,” said Bompastor. “With the strengths that we have, we can keep the ball but we can be more direct too.”

open image in gallery City will now worry about Khadija Shaw’s fitness ahead of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday ( The FA via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Mayra Ramirez scored Chelsea’s first and it was her cross that led to Hasegawa’s own goal ( Getty Images )

Chelsea also relish the art of defending. Bright was outstanding in her battle with Shaw, setting the tone with a crunching challenge on the City striker inside five minutes. The most fervent of Chelsea’s celebrations at full-time could be seen between Bright, her centre-back partner Nathalie Bjorn and Hampton, the defensive trio racing to find each other on the whistle. “The mentality to never give in is something that Chelsea have had in their DNA for a long time,” Bright said. If the first player was beaten, there was usually always defensive cover. Of City’s 16 shots, six of them were blocked by Chelsea.

When Hampton’s goal was breached, by Fujino’s swerving shot that found its way inside the near post, the Chelsea goalkeeper stood up: her outstretched left foot to block Shaw’s finish late on may have been the moment that won Chelsea the first silverware of the season. If there was the sense that Chelsea would not be beaten, Bronze then led the way down the right wing, beating Mary Fowler and then powering through the challenge from Leila Ouahabi. Ramirez’s cross from the right was deflected in by the unfortunate Hasegawa. “She’s been our best player all season - I’ve watched all the tapes,” Cushing said. “It happens in football. It’s no one’s fault.”

open image in gallery Hasegawa turned Ramirez’s cross into her net net ( The FA via Getty Images )

It had been a whirlwind week for him, returning to City and taking interim charge after Gareth Taylor’s surprise sacking five days ago. If Cushing’s spell will be defined by the mini-series against Chelsea, his job is now picking up his players ahead of the two legs of the Champions League quarter-finals. “Our job is to turn this into motivation” Cushing said. “We did enough to win the game today. We will watch the game back and feel belief.” City’s problem is that Chelsea can feel inevitable. “Absolutely not,” Bright replied when asked if there was a party to come. Bompastor confirmed that their celebrations would be allowed to continue until 9pm, before it was time for bed and recovery. That is their mentality - and their quadruple bid is just getting started.