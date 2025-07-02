Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target Malick Fofana after Lyon set price tag
The Belgian winger has impressed for Lyon, but the French club’s future is unclear amid financial difficulties, leaving an opportunity to sign the 20-year-old
Lyon have set a price of at least £51.5m (€60m) for 20-year-old Malick Fofana, although the interest in the winger is such that an auction may well develop this summer.
All of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are in contact about the Belgian international, to go with Bayern Munich, Leipzig and Napoli in Europe.
Any deal is still some way off, due to the extent of interest, with Lyon hoping to drive the price up.
- Transfer news live: Multiple Liverpool deals confirmed and Arsenal">Arsenal handed major Eze boost
Fofana has become recognised as one of Europe's most promising talents, after a breakthrough season with Lyon that saw him score 11 goals in 41 games, to go with some eye-catching modern play.
The 20-year-old has also recently made his international debut with Belgium.
Although he has mostly been appearing as a winger, Fofana can play across the front line, in the way many modern managers idealise.
That has led to significant interest, and a series of clubs seeking to investigate a deal.
Lyon do need to sell, amid financial difficulties that have seen them demoted from Ligue 1, though they are appealing that decision.
The situation also places their Europa League place at risk, leaving an opportunity for Premier League clubs and other European rivals.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments