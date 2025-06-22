Marcus Rashford hints at Barcelona transfer after question about Lamine Yamal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he wants to play alongside Lamine Yamal for Barcelona and that he hopes he will be able to.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick have both gone public in their admiration for Rashford, who Manchester United are willing to sell. And the England international praised the 17-year-old winger Yamal during an interview with a Spanish influencer, Javi Ruiz.

When asked if he wanted to play with the Euro 2024 winner, Rashford replied: “Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we’ll see.”

Rashford broke into the United and England teams at 18 and is impressed by what Yamal has done at a still younger age.

He added: “[It is] difficult to put into words what he is doing. He is not supposed to be doing that at 16-17 [years of age]. We have not seen that before. It is a skill to be able to play at that age with that mentality.”

Marcus Rashford is looking for a new club after a brief spell at Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Deco has also said that Barcelona like Luis Diaz, though Liverpool are adamant that the Colombia international is not for sale, and want to sign another winger this summer. But Barcelona are seemingly closing in on Nico Williams after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Spain winger, who has a release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean they have limited funds for transfers while United had hoped to raise £40m for Rashford.

The 27-year-old has not played for his hometown club since December, when manager Ruben Amorim dropped him for the Manchester derby and only named him on the bench once more before he joined Aston Villa on loan.

Rashford played well for Villa, albeit while only scoring four goals in 17 games, but while the Midlands club had a £40m option to buy him, that is less likely after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Barcelona were also interested in Rashford in January and are again looking to strengthen their attack, even though they already can call upon Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Yamal, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.