Transfer news live: Arsenal close in on Gyokeres as Liverpool given boost in pursuit of Guehi

The summer transfer window is ramping up as Premier League clubs look to add to their squads.

Arsenal are looking to beat Tottenham to Eberechi Eze and reports say they have a clean run at signing the Crystal Palace star – but they want to pay below his release clause. The Gunners continue to be linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, and it appears the latter is now pushing for a move to London. In the meantime, Arsenal have planned a medical for incoming Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard and agreed to pay above the release fee for Martin Zubimendi.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer. Sporting’s Gyokeres is also on their list of potential additions, while Ollie Watkins has latterly emerged as a target.

Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completed the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Marc Guehi is on their wishlist to join from Crystal Palace.

Chelsea are set to sign Jamie Gittens after Borussia Dortmund accepted an offer of £55m for the former England Under-21s winger, who will have a medical, while the Blues have agreed to sign Brighton’s Brazil forward Joao Pedro.

