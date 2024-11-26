Liverpool vs Real Madrid betting tips

Both teams to score and Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe to have over 1.5 shots on target each - 5/1 bet365

Real Madrid travel to Anfield on Wednesday hoping to end Liverpool’s 100 per cent record in the competition but it won’t be easy with the Reds having won 16 of their opening 18 games this season (8pm, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

Arne Slot’s side sit top of the Premier League table, eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City and top of the Champions League table, two points clear of their nearest rivals with four wins from their opening four games.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are off the pace after two defeats and two losses from their first four European games and sit in 8th place, three points adrift of the top eight and automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Despite their indifferent start, Los Blancos still sit above Liverpool in the Champions League outright market on betting sites at 5/1 with the Reds a 6/1 shot heading into the pick of the games on matchday five.

Football betting sites make Liverpool no bigger than 19/20 to win Wednesday’s showdown with Real a best price of 29/10 to get their campaign back on track after a surprise home loss to AC Milan in the last round of matches.

The two sides have met 11 times over the years including in three European Cup finals. The Reds won the first of those finals in 1981, but Madrid came out on top in 2018 and 2022, part of their ongoing dominant run in the Champions League of six titles in the last 11 years.

They lead the overall head-to-head against Liverpool by seven wins to three and the Spanish side are unbeaten in the last eight encounters, including a 5-2 win at Anfield on their last visit in 2023.

If the Reds can get their first win over Real since 2009 it will mark the first time Real have ever lost three games in the group stage of a Champions League campaign.

The two defeats they have suffered in their last three Champions League games is as many as they had lost in their previous 28 matches in the competition.

This is the start of a potentially huge week for Slot’s side with games against the reigning Champions League and Premier League champions to come, and two wins will show everyone just what his side are capable of.

They weren’t at their best against Southampton on Sunday, but they came from behind to take all three points and Mohamed Salah was unlucky not to complete his hat-trick.

You can get 11/8 on him scoring anytime on betting apps and with 12 goals in 18 appearances he’s likely to be at the centre of a lot of the Reds’ attacking exploits.

Real’s firepower is slightly diminished with Vinicius Jr missing the trip to Anfield with a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday’s 3-0 league win over Leganes, while Rodrygo is also currently unavailable.

Los Blancos can still call on the likes of Jude Bellingham, who netted at the weekend, and Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman scoring nine times in 17 games for Real since his switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Without Vinicius Jr, there’s likely to be more room for Mbappe to operate and he’s a threat as he goes in search of what would be his 50th Champions League goal in just his 78th appearance.

Liverpool have yet to concede a goal in this season’s Champions League but do remain without Alisson and Real should create chances.

Real’s own injury woes defensively with Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba missing and both teams could get on the scoresheet in a thrilling European encounter.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction: BTTS and Salah and Mbappe to have over 1.5 shots on target each - 5/1 bet365

