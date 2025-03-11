Liverpool vs PSG betting tips

Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield tonight in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with the Reds coming into the match with a potentially vital 1-0 aggregate lead.

Arne Slot’s side earned a dramatic smash-and-grab victory courtesy of a late goal from Harvey Elliott in last week’s first leg at the Parc des Princes, and they head into this match as favourites to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Nevertheless, PSG provided plenty of threat in the first leg and were arguably the dominant side, with Luis Enrique’s team just unable to put the finishing touches on some promising attacking play.

It means that Liverpool will head into the match in a confident frame of mind, safe in the knowledge of the potential for another famous Anfield night but wary of the threat posed by a prodigiously talented PSG front three.

And the Reds are rightly the favourites to win at home, with betting sites pricing them at 5/4 to win and as low as 1/4 to qualify.

Liverpool vs PSG Betting Preview: Liverpool to win tight contest

Liverpool were happy to sit back when the situation required it in the first leg, and in truth PSG didn’t create a lot in terms of clear-cut chances despite their dominance.

That scenario is likely to be quite different at Anfield, with the hosts under pressure to play on the front foot at home.

That usually happens pretty naturally anyway, but that may give PSG more gaps to probe in attack than there were last week.

Liverpool have shown they are capable of giving away goals at times, even when they win fairly comfortably.

To that end, a wager on the hosts to win and both teams to score could offer value at 11/4 with football betting sites.

Liverpool vs PSG Tips: Salah To Make Decisive Impact

Mohamed Salah may not have produced his best performance in the first leg, but last weekend saw the Egyptian grab two goals from the spot in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton.

That brace took his tally to 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions this term, and whatever the argument may be about his Ballon d’Or chances, the fact remains that when Liverpool win, he tends to have a say in the result.

If Liverpool are to win tonight, the Egyptian will likely play a part in that in some way, shape or form, and as he tends to contribute even more at Anfield, a bet on the 32-year-old to score or assist could offer good value at 21/10.

