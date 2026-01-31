Liverpool vs Newcastle betting tips

Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield in Saturday’s late kick-off, looking for their first league win of 2026 (8pm, TNT Sports 1 & Discovery+ app).

They have two wins from two in the Champions League this year, including the 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag on Wednesday, to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.

In the Premier League, though they have drawn four and lost one in 2026, with that defeat coming last weekend at Bournemouth when they conceded deep in added time to lose 3-2.

Newcastle were also in action on Wednesday, away at Paris St-Germain, so they will be grateful for the late kick-off.

Eddie Howe’s side secured an impressive 1-1 draw at the home of the reigning Champions League champions, but they will have to play a two-legged play-off to join Liverpool in the last-16 of in the competition after finishing 12th in the league.

In the league, Newcastle also lost last time out as they went down 2-0 at home to Aston Villa and before that drew 0-0 away at the league’s bottom side Wolves.

The Magpies’ recent record at Anfield makes for grim reading and betting sites make Liverpool the odds-on favourites to do the double over the north-east side after a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture.

Liverpool vs Newcastle betting preview: Reds to get back on track

A lot has been made of the away form of Eddie Howe’s side, with just two league wins on the road so far, and they came at Everton and Burnley.

Things don’t look too promising this weekend either, as they haven’t won at Anfield in the league since April 1994, when Andy Cole and Rob Lee were on target in a 2-0 win, but they did win 1-0 in the League Cup in November 1995 when Steve Watson scored the only goal of the game.

That is 29 league visits since a win; in fact, they have only won one of their last 19 meetings, and that was in the League Cup final last season when Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored to win the club’s first domestic trophy for 70 years.

The fact that Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle, winning 13 and drawing five, means it’s no surprise that the Reds are the favourites on football betting sites.

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction 1: Liverpool to win & BTTS - 9/4 Bet365

Gakpo to be back in the goals

Cody Gakpo already has 11 goals in 36 appearances this season for club and country, but needs another 10 to at least equal the number he netted last season.

The Dutchman has a history against Newcastle after he scored two in his first three games against them.

He scored his second Liverpool goal in the 2-0 at St James Park in February 2023, when Nick Pope was sent off for the home side.

He then scored the fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Anfield on New Year's Day in 2024 and had two assists in the 3-2 win in the northeast earlier this season.

He turned provider for Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike as Liverpool won a topsy-turvy game which saw Rio Ngumoha, who was 16 at the time, score his first goal for the club with virtually the last kick to secure a 3-2 away win.

The 26-year-old is 6/5 on some betting apps to score or assist as he has done eight times in the 23 Premier League games so far.

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction 2: Gakpo to score - 9/4 Bet365

Liverpool vs Newcastle team news

Liverpool vs Newcastle predicted lineups

Liverpool: Allison; Endo, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Salah; Ekitike

Newcastle: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Hall, Miley, Tonali, Ramsey, Barnes, Wissa; Gordon

