Liverpool hit Qarabag for six as Arne Slot uses Champions League triumph to drown out noise

Arne Slot said before the game it is going to be really difficult to shut down the noise around Liverpool given their struggles so far this season.

Yet this was a performance which surely turns down the volume a little. In Europe, the Reds are certainly setting a different tone to the one in the Premier League.

This was a six-goal rout of a side in Qarabag who are far from European royalty but are still competitive enough that their journey in the competition was not ended by this thrashing.

While Liverpool secured a Champions League last 16 spot to release some of the pressure around head coach Slot, the Azerbaijan outfit will head to the play-off round as one of the top 24 teams.

So while there won’t be any notion that Liverpool’s ills are suddenly fixed by one display and criticism totally muted, it still has to be counted as an impressive showing which gives hope there’s still plenty for the Reds to play for this season.

Two goals from Alexis Mac Allister and one each from Florian Wirtz, Mo Salah – with his first for the Reds since November - Hugo Ekitike and Federico Chiesa delivered what was the widest margin of victory for the Reds under Slot. It muffles the din which the Dutchman spoke about on the eve of the match. Temporarily at least.

open image in gallery Alexis Mac Allister bagged a brace in Liverpool’s six-goal rout of Qarabag ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

The main racket obviously comes from social media but it would be wrong to say that there is not growing frustration around Anfield towards Slot and his Reds, whose form has been rickety in the Premier League. They’ve all-but surrendered their crown as the kings of England and face a battle to even make sure they are back in this competition next season.

Even winning the title in his first season has not spared Slot from questions or the team from boos. That’s how bad some of their performances have been.

Before kick-off, there were no signs of dissent. The only jeers were for the Champions League anthem. That was soon drowned out by cries of “Liverpool, Liverpool”.

The last time they had heard that music here at Anfield what followed was a 4-1 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven. A repeat was unthinkable and would have sparked unrest. Liverpool could not guarantee this would a coast to the last-16 but they turned it into one.

The sight of Jeremie Frimpong pulling up brought groans from around Anfield and more injury pain for Arne Slot. He pulled his headband down over his eyes, then tilted his head back to face up to the sky and shouted an expletive. It was his third injury this season, the previous two hamstrings and this looked like another muscle one.

open image in gallery Jeremie Frimpong was forced off during the early stages with what appeared a hamstring problem ( REUTERS )

With just one fit centre back meaning Ryan Gravenberch was starting alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence, the last thing Slot needed was his only available right back out. It meant Wataru Endo had to come on to play in the position but Liverpool were troubled at the back so rarely it didn’t really matter who played there in this game.

The first big roar of the night came in the 15th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner was flicked on by Ekitike, headed into the ground by Van Dijk and put over the line by Mac Allister.

When Wirtz got the second in the 21st minute with a low strike, it felt like Liverpool had found their rhythm. That’s five goals now since 27 December for the £116m signing. The German star is improving his return, even if many will want to see more from such an expensive acquisition.

open image in gallery Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike were both on the scoresheet ( AP )

Slot said beforehand Liverpool needed to be better in both boxes if they were to make a success of this season. They certainly showed improvement at one end and were not tested at the other.

Szoboszlai teed him Salah up from a free-kick the Egyptian had won on the edge of the area early in the second half.

Salah wrapped his left boot around it to find the corner for his 49th goal in the Champions League. When he put out his arms in front of The Kop to take the acclaim of the fans, it brought arguably the cheer of the night. Soon his song followed.

Liverpool fans were certainly in tune with the team for the first time in a while.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since November ( PA Wire )

Slot was beaming when Ekitike made it four soon after. He pounced on a hesitant Bahlul Mustafazade to nick the ball away, then played it past Kevin Medina before a fine finish.

Liverpool fans were soon singing about conquering all of Europe in the past. The win means they finish third in the table of this stage of the Champions League.

Mac Allister got his second when he found the net after Matheus Silva had made a mess of trying to clear the ball in the 61st minute before Chiesa slotted in the sixth in the 90th minute.

open image in gallery Federico Chiesa got Liverpool’s sixth in the 90th minute ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Slot said something “special” is still possible this season.

Given this was just their third win of 2026 – the others being Marseille last week and Barnsley in the FA Cup – they may not be high up on many people’s list of favourites for this competition but knockout football doesn’t always go by the form book. The Reds secured a shorter path here.

The only thing ringing in the ears of Slot last night was the cheers of a happy Anfield.

Yet the Liverpool boss will still be well aware that if they were to suffer an eighth Premier League defeat of the campaign when Newcastle visit here on Saturday night, that negative noise he spoke about pre-match will be back at full blast.