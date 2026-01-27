Betting sites have drawn up their list of potential replacements to succeed Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace’s next manager ahead of the Austrian’s impending departure.

Glasner will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, or potentially sooner if recent results are anything to go by.

The next Crystal Palace manager betting suggests it’s a wide-open race, with former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate put up as a serious contender to return to football management at his former club.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds

Manager Best Odds Bookmaker Gareth Southgate 7/1 Bet365 Jose Bordalas 7/1 William Hill Roger Schmidt 8/1 BetVictor Thomas Frank 8/1 Bet365 Kieran McKenna 12/1 William Hill Frank Lampard 12/1 BetVictor

Several football betting sites have made Southgate the favourite to replace Glasner at Selhurst Park and get back into coaching having been out of work since July 2024, when he resigned from the England job just two days after the 2-1 defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

It ended an eight-year spell in charge of the national team, during which they reached two European Championship finals and the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the quarter-finals in 2022.

He hasn’t managed at club level since leaving Middlesbrough in 2009, but his friend, current Bromley boss Andy Woodman, has recently revealed that he believes the 55-year-old is ready to return to football management.

Southgate spent seven years at Selhurst Park as a player, coming through the ranks before going on to captain the club at just 23 years of age.

He went on to make 152 appearances for the Eagles, but opinion among the fanbase appears to be split on whether he’s the right man for the job.

Could Bordalas be the answer?

Another man heavily linked with the role is current Getafe boss Jose Bordalas, who is something of a love or hate character in LaLiga.

The style of play preferred by the 61-year-old Spaniard has angered a lot of players and managers in Spain, but it doesn’t seem to bother him.

He is in his second spell in charge of the LaLiga side, and he also enjoyed a period at Alavés, where he took them back into the top flight. Additionally, he led Valencia to the final of the Copa del Rey, where they lost on penalties to Real Betis.

He is just ahead of Roger Schmidt, who has divided opinion among bookmakers. Some make him the favourite to be the next Palace manager, while others have priced him up at 8/1 for the job.

The former Benfica, PSV and Bayer Leverkusen boss is currently the Global Football Advisor with the J. League.

The 58-year-old spent nearly three years at Leverkusen between 2014 and 2017 and led them to Champions League qualification in his first two seasons in charge.

He also guided Benfica to a Primeira Liga title in 2023 and took them to two Champions League quarter-finals before he was sacked in August 2024.

All three options mentioned so far have plenty of experience, and a move for Bordalas or Schmidt seems the most likely, although if Southgate made it clear he wanted the job, then Chairman Steve Parish could see him as a perfect fit.

Maybe the answer lies in the Championship?

It’s no surprise to see two managers currently impressing in the EFL on the shortlist, with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Coventry manager Frank Lampard both 12/1 on some betting apps.

The Sky Blues currently sit top of the Championship table, although their lead has been cut to just three points by Middlesbrough, but they have impressed so far.

Lampard obviously has the most experience in the Premier League, and the most recent, after spells at both Chelsea and Everton, but a lot will depend on how the season pans out.

If he were to guide Coventry to promotion, maybe he would prefer a crack at the top-flight with the club that took a chance on him when his stock wasn’t too high.

The same could be said for McKenna, who has taken Ipswich from League One up to the Premier League, and they are now well placed for a second chance of promotion, sitting third in the league table.

He has been linked with plenty of other jobs during his five years at Portman Road, and he’s not been tempted to leave yet, so is Palace a big enough job to entice him away?

