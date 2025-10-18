Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction, best bets & predicted line-ups

Liverpool vs Manchester United betting tips

Liverpool to win to nil - 5/2 Bet365

Mohamed Salah to score anytime - 6/5 Ladbrokes

Liverpool FC take on Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League clash this Sunday.

The Reds started the season with five straight victories in their pursuit of defening the title they won in Arne Slot’s debut season.

However, back-to-back defeats to Chelsea and Crystal Palace - both 2-1 - have seen the Reds drop below Arsenal in the table and their Premier League winner odds have dipped with betting sites with the Gunners now odds-on.

Yet, they are still the favourites to triumph at Anfield against a Man Utd side still struggling for consistency under boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have won three, drawn one and lost three of their league matches so far in what has been a frustrating opening to the campaign.

Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction: Reds to keep visitors quiet at Anfield

Arne Slot will desperately want to end the longest losing run of his career to date with Liverpool having fallen to defeat in their last three matches across all competitions.

The international break came at the right time for the club who surrendered a five point lead in the Premier League and come into the weekend sitting second in the table - one point behind Arsenal.

Liverpool want to keep up the pace with the Gunners and cannot afford to let any points slip against their old rivals Man Utd during this clash.

As such, Slot will prioritise strengthening his team’s defence with Liverpool having kept just two clean sheets this season and are relying on back up goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili with Alisson Becker sidelined through injury.

Football betting sites have Liverpool odds-on with United at a significant price to cause an upset at Anfield.

Though Amorim’s newly forward line has increased their xG from last season, Matheus Cunha is yet to score for the club and Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have just three Premier League goals between them since August.

United did manage to score twice in a 2-2 draw last time they visited Anfield but failed to score in defeats against Arsenal and Man City earlier this year.

Betting apps have United at 9/4 not to score at Anfield but the odds slightly improve when combined with a Liverpool win.

Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 5/2 Bet365

Liverpool vs Man Utd betting tip: Salah to rediscover form against favourite opponents

Mohamed Salah has so far been unable to replicate the form that saw him win the golden boot in 2024/25. He’s scored just two goals from seven league outings looking a shadow of his former self as his struggles for rhythm.

However, Salah very much enjoys playing against Man Utd and has notched up 13 goals and six assists in 15 Premier League appearances against them so far.

With the Egyptian talisman needing to find some form this match comes at a crucial time. Fresh off international duty where he scored twice against Djibouti, Salah will look to delight the Anfield crowd once again.

His rare dip in form means betting sites have been favourable in the goalscoring markets with the 33-year-old 19/4 to net the first goal and 33/1 to bag a hat-trick.

We see value in backing him to score at any time in part due to United having kept just one clean sheet in all competitions this season.

Liverpool vs Man Utd prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime - 6/5 Ladbrokes

Liverpool vs Man Utd team news

Liverpool vs Man Utd predicted line ups

Liverpool vs Man Utd free bets

New customers can secure a 30/1 enhanced odds offer from Parimatch for signing up and betting on over 1.5 total goals in the Liverpool vs Manchester United showdown on Sunday.

To qualify, customers must use the link below before signing up for Parimatch.

After that, customers must deposit £5 using an eligible payment method before staking a maximum £1 on the over 1.5 total goals market on Liverpool vs Manchester United at the normal odds.

If over 1.5 goals are scored in the game, Parimatch will pay out your winning bet in cash at the normal odds, while the rest of the 30/1 price will be made up in free bets. Free bets can be used across the sportsbook and are active for seven days.

Responsible gambling

If you plan to have a bet on the football, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets UK or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.