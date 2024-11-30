Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction: Reds to earn narrow win at Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester City betting tips

League leaders Liverpool welcome the champions to Anfield on Sunday afternoon in a clash that could already go some way to deciding the destination of the Premier League trophy come May (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Arne Slot’s side shrugged off the challenge from Real Madrid in midweek and remain top of both the domestic and European tables, with just one loss so far this season.

And despite being in second and only eight points behind, it feels like things could hardly be going worse for City, who have lost five of their last six matches ahead of their trip to Merseyside.

With Liverpool completing a 3-2 comeback win over Southampton last weekend – after City fell to a stunning 4-0 loss to Spurs – football betting sites have the Reds as short as 10/11 to win the league, with Pep Guardiola’s side priced at 7/2 to win a fifth title in a row.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction: Reds to earn narrow win

Since losing to Nottingham Forest in mid-September, Liverpool have gone on an emphatic run of form, winning every game bar a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

However, despite winning 14 of their last 15 matches, the performances have – in some cases – been less emphatic than Slot would’ve liked, with close-fought wins over Wolves, Palace, Brighton and most recently Southampton.

All of these matches were decided by a single goal despite Liverpool’s dominance, so expect a similar scenario at home against a side of City’s quality.

The Reds are rightly favourites to win at Anfield considering their recent form coupled with City’s recent losses, but in games such as these it is rare that the favourite runs away with it.

A 2-1 home win is priced at 15/2 with Premier League betting sites, with a 2-0 Liverpool win at odds of 11/1. For reference, only three of the last 10 matches between these two sides have been decided by more than one goal (with four draws also amongst those results).

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction 1: Liverpool to win 2-1 - 15/2 Betfred

Liverpool vs Manchester City betting tips: Salah to open the scoring at Anfield

Mo Salah’s two goals against Southampton turned the game on its head and ensured Liverpool came from behind to earn the three points that took them eight clear of this weekend’s opponents.

All in all, the Egyptian has scored in six of his last seven league games, with seven goals over that period, including against Arsenal and former club Chelsea. He has long been the man for the big occasion for Liverpool, so expect him to get on the scoresheet this weekend too.

Overall, Salah has 11 goals against City in 18 Liverpool appearances, and only Erling Haaland (9/2) and Darwin Nunez (5/1) are priced lower to open the scoring with betting sites. However, with Salah’s teammate not fully firing and City’s recent goalscoring troubles, it could be the Egyptian who strikes the first blow for the home side.

Liverpool vs Manchester City prediction 2: Mohamed Salah to score first - 11/2 Bet365

