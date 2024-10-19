Liverpool vs Chelsea betting tips

Chelsea face an acid test of their good start to life under Enzo Marseca when they go to Anfield to face a Liverpool side looking to make this year’s title race a three-way affair (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Reds went into the international break top of the Premier League table, one point clear of Man City and Arsenal – their only points dropped this season coming at home to Nottingham Forest when they lost 1-0.

They have won the other nine games played in the league, League Cup and Champions League, scoring 32 goals and conceding just four.

Despite hitting the ground running with new boss Arne Slot at the helm, there hasn’t been a great deal of talk about a title push. They currently sit third in the title betting at 7/2 on betting sites, slightly adrift of Arsenal (6/4) and Man City (7/4).

Perhaps a win over an improving Chelsea side will thurst the Reds into the title conversation, although that seems unlikely given Chelsea are hardly considered serious title candidates at quotes of 20/1 on some football beting sites.

The Blues also have a new manager at the helm, but the players at Stamford Bridge are used to that with 10 permanent managers in charge since Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp in October 2015.

But the latest encumbent of the Stamford Bridge hotset has settled into the job pretty well, Maresca winning seven of his 11 games in charge since moving from Leicester City.

They are unbeaten in the league since the opening day of the season when they lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City, and their only other slip-ups have come with draws against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and a defeat to Servette in the Europa Conference League.

They don’t have the best of records against Liverpool though, winning just one of their last 10 in all competitions but seven have ended all square and you can get 31/10 on a draw with football betting sites, who are favouring a home win with Liverpool just 13/20 and Chelsea 4/1.

The Blues have also won on just one of their last nine Premier League visits to Anfield, drawing five and losing three, including last season when they went down 4-1 in January.

Four of the last seven meetings between these two sides have finished goalless, twice in the Premier League and then in both the League Cup and FA Cup finals, which needed penalties to separate the two sides.

We don’t expect a bore draw this time around when you consider the number of goals both sides have scored. Only City (17) have scored more goals than Chelsea (16) so far, and only Tottenham boast a higher xG (15.0) than the Blues (14.7).

The likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson should ask questions for a Chelsea side that’s scored more away goals than anyone else so far this season.

Liverpool’s backline doesn’t look as solid without the injured Alisson, although it has stood up to scrutiny far better than Chelsea’s rearguard this season, conceding just two goals to the Blues’ eight.

Liverpool have shown a more measured approach under Slot and while both sides are a work in progress, it’s the home team that look further down the road in their respective journeys.

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction: Liverpool to win & BTTS - 7/4 bet365

