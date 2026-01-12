Liverpool vs Barnsley: FA Cup prediction, betting tips and odds

Liverpool vs Barnsley tips:

Liverpool to win to nil - 6/5 William Hill

Federico Chiesa to score - 6/4 BetMGM

Liverpool welcome League One side Barnsley to Anfield in the FA Cup third round this evening, looking to keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware (kick-off 7:45 pm, live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+).

It seems unlikely they will retain their Premier League title, and although they are in with a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the club might see this as a great opportunity to focus on winning their ninth FA Cup.

The Reds last lifted the trophy in the 2021-22 season, when they beat Chelsea on penalties after a goalless draw at Wembley.

After being knocked out by Plymouth last season, we expect Arne Slot to name a stronger side than he did back then or at least have his big guns on the bench should he need them.

They were eliminated in the fourth round by the then Championship strugglers when Ryan Hardie scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

The Reds are second favourites in the FA Cup odds behind Manchester City, while you can get 1000/1 on the 1912 winners Barnsley.

Liverpool vs Barnsley betting: Reds to keep up their impressive third-round record

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides in the FA Cup, with Liverpool winning four and Barnsley winning the other – but that was last time out.

Second-half goals from Stephen Foster and Brian Howard bested the early opener from Dirk Kuyt to earn the Tykes a memorable 2-1 win at Anfield.

The Yorkshire side also won their last league match at Anfield when the sides met in the Premier League back in November 1997, and Ashley Ward scored the only goal of the game.

Both sides are in very different places now than they were then, with Barnsley now struggling in League One after four defeats in their last six.

They picked up just one point from their four games over Christmas, and that came last time out when they held Wigan to a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium, but they sit just two points clear of the relegation zone with 29 points from their 21 games.

They have absolutely nothing to lose this evening, while all the pressure is on Liverpool who have had a hugely disappointing season so far. They have failed to find the form that saw them win the Premier League by 10 points last season and are already 14 points behind the league leaders, Arsenal.

They did hold them to a goalless draw at the Emirates in their last match, to make it three draws in their last three matches. They beat Wolves on 27 December before draws with Leeds United, Fulham and Arsenal, and they failed to score in two of those games, but they also kept two clean sheets, which have been rare this season.

Arne Slot’s side have won 13 of their last 14 third round ties, losing the other 2-1 against Wolves in 2018-19, and you have to go back to 2010 for the last time they went out at this stage to a non-Premier League side, and that was against Reading.

The Reds are 1/5, with football betting sites for the win, but there are some good odds to be had if you want to get creative, like 6/5 on Liverpool to win to nil, or 4/1 on Liverpool to win by three goals.

Liverpool vs Barnsley prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 6/5 William Hill

Liverpool vs Barnsley prediction: Can Chiesa finally find his feet?

It’s always hard to predict what type of lineups managers will name, and with Liverpool struggling for personnel upfront, it’s anyone’s guess who will feature on Monday.

One name who is likely to start is Federico Chiesa after just one start since the League Cup defeat at home to Crystal Palace back in October.

He has made just two appearances in the FA Cup and scored once, netting the fourth and final goal in last season’s third round win over Accrington Stanley.

With four goals so far since joining from Juventus in August 2024, he would love a real chance to show what he can do, but for now, he might have to make do with these types of games.

Betting sites are offering 6/1 on him scoring last, which would allow for him coming off the bench again, or you can get 23/10 on him having over 1.5 shots on target.

Liverpool vs Barnsley prediction 2: Federico Chiesa to score - 6/4 BetMGM

Liverpool vs Barnsley team news:

Liverpool: The Reds could be without a recognised centre forward again, with Alexander Isak definitely out and Hugo Ekitike a doubt. Mo Salah is also still missing at the Africa Cup of Nations, while defender Conor Bradley is out for the season with a knee injury.

Barnsley: Defender Eoghan O'Connell could make his Barnsley debut after signing a contract until the end of the season, but they will be without midfielder Luca Connell after he was sent off in the draw at Wigan.

