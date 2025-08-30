Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool vs Arsenal betting tips

Draw and both teams to score – 10/3 Ladbrokes

Eberechi Eze to score or assist – 7/4 Bet365

Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday in a match between two sides who look like certain title contenders once again in 2025/26 (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Both sides have had somewhat mixed starts to the new league season in places, though most importantly they both have six points from their opening two games, with both sides among the favourites for the title with most betting sites.

The Reds continued their own uncertain start to the season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park at the beginning of the week, occasionally struggling against the Magpies’ 10 men but ultimately getting the job done in the 110th minute courtesy of youngster Rio Ngumoha.

But if they want to earn a potentially vital win at Anfield this week, Arne Slot’s side will have to be far better than they were in their opening two matches, as they face an Arsenal side that demolished Leeds last week to add to a tough opening win against Manchester United.

Though Mikel Arteta’s men struggled at times at Old Trafford, the 5-0 win over Leeds showed that this team has goals in it, and perhaps even more with the arrival of Eberechi Eze.

With the home advantage in mind, Liverpool are still overwhelming favourites to take the three points with football betting sites, though the Gunners could be good value for a win as underdogs based on two uncertain showings for the champions so far.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: Points shared in tense clash at Anfield

The matches between these two sides nearly became title deciders last season, though eventually Liverpool won the title at a canter as Arsenal stumbled at key points.

However, despite only being two games into the new season, it feels like the title won’t be won by such a margin by any side this season.

Though Saka and Odegaard may already be out, Arsenal’s activity in the transfer market means that the Gunners won’t be as affected by injuries this term, while they would be silly to repeat some of the ridiculous red cards they picked up last season.

And while we’ll only be at the third game of the season as the sides take to the field at Anfield on Sunday, this match already feels like it could tell us plenty about the 2025/26 season, even if it does come too early to be a title decider.

And despite the odds being firmly on Liverpool’s side, the Reds are winless in six Premier League matches against Arsenal, with the last three Premier League games between these two sides all being draws. At the same time, the Gunners have won their first three games of a league season only once in their last 20 seasons.

With that in mind, we think a draw could be on the cards at Anfield. The Reds rarely lose at home – doing so just once last season – but with Arsenal’s defensive solidity and the hosts’ defensive struggles, we think Arsenal could well grab a result this weekend, with high odds for a draw potentially providing good value.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction 1: Draw and both teams to score – 10/3 Ladbrokes

Liverpool vs Arsenal betting tip: Eze to star on Gunners debut

Arsenal dramatically stole in ahead of arch rivals Tottenham to secure the signing of Eberechi Eze last week, with the England international all set for his first start in an Arsenal shirt this weekend.

Quite where the 27-year-old will feature most prominently for the Gunners remains unanswered for now, though his ability to play across most of the forward positions means that the former Palace man will pop up all over the pitch at his new club.

With Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard both missing this match, Eze could find himself deployed more centrally on his debut, but wherever he is played, he often finds a way to affect the match.

The former Arsenal academy man got 8 goals and 8 assists in the league for Palace last season, as well as four goals during the Eagles’ victorious FA Cup run, including one in each of the quarter-final, semi-final and the winner in the final.

He ended last season with five goals in five games for the south London side, and while he wasn’t able to get off to a similar start this season, he did have a goal controversially disallowed after scoring a brilliant free-kick on the opening day against Chelsea.

Premier League winner odds suggest Eze could be the signing that tips the title race in favour of Arsenal, and we think the England man will prove his worth straight away with a goal involvement at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction 2: Eberechi Eze to score or assist – 7/4 Bet365

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

Liverpool vs Arsenal betting offers

New betting site talkSPORT BET is running a special offer for Liverpool vs Arsenal where new customers can score enhanced Premier League odds of 30/1 for the Reds to win the match on Sunday afternoon.

This betting offer is only available for new customers that use the link below to open an account.

After completing the sign-up process, customers must opt-in to the offer and then deposit £5 before placing a maximum £1 pre-match bet on Liverpool to win at the normal football odds.

If the hosts do win, you’ll receive a payout in cash at the normal price with the extra amount credited as free bets.

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.