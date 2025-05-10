Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Liverpool to win - 11/10 Betfred

Virgil van Dijk to score with a header - 17/1 Unibet

It’s first against second in the Premier League on Sunday when Liverpool host Arsenal in Sunday’s late kick-off.

It’s the first time the Reds have been back at Anfield since securing their 20th League title, and sit 15 points clear of Mikel Arteta’s side, who could struggle to even finish second.

It has not been a good week for the Gunners, who were knocked out of the Champions League 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals by Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s now five years without a trophy for Arsenal under Arteta, who earlier this week played down Liverpool’s title win with his comments about the Reds achieving the success with fewer points than his side achieved in the last two seasons.

Liverpool can still break the 90-point mark if they can win their remaining three games, but the fact is they have won the title twice in the last six years, and you have to go back to 2004 since Arsenal last won the league.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Betting Preview: Liverpool Can Demonstrate Champions Credentials

Arne Slot’s side are unbeaten in their last 14 home games against the Gunners in all competitions, winning seven and drawing seven, since a 2-0 loss in September 2012.

At the same time, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Liverpool, winning two and drawing three, which is their longest run without defeat against them since a run of eight between October 2007 and April 2011.

Earlier this season, they played out a 2-2 draw when Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored to cancel out goals from Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino.

The last two meetings at Anfield have ended all square after a 1-1 draw and 2-2 draw, with Salah scoring in both matches.

Betting sites are offering odds of 13/5 on another draw on Sunday and 18/5 on a score draw, which might be a good option, but a lot will depend on how Arsenal responds to Wednesday’s disappointment.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Bournemouth in their last domestic fixture, and Liverpool will be tougher opponents. However, the Merseysiders will also need to be better than they were last time out when they lost 3-1 at Chelsea.

You can get 11/10 on a Liverpool win and 11/4 on the Gunners.

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction 1: Liverpool to win - 11/10 Betfred

Liverpool vs Arsenal Best Bets: Van Dijk to Add to His Tally

A lot has been made of the number of set-piece goals Arsenal have scored, but at the other end of the pitch, their opposition has been pretty prolific too.

39 per cent of all goals the Gunners have conceded in Premier League this season have come from set-pieces, excluding penalties, which is the highest share of any side.

It will be Van Dijk’s 300th Premier League appearance on Sunday, and he will become the fourth Dutchman to reach the milestone after George Boateng (384), Dennis Bergkamp (315) and Edwin van der Sar (313).

He scored in the last match against Arsenal and was on target last time out to take his tally for the season to five, and we’re backing him again on Sunday.

Football betting sites are offering 40/1 on him scoring first or last, or 16/1 on him scoring at any time, and 17/1 to score with a header.

Liverpool v Arsenal prediction 2: Van Dijk to score with a header - 17/1 Unibet

