Liverpool transfer news: Alexander Isak, Marc Guehi, Rodrygo and more

Liverpool have enjoyed a busy summer as they attempt to build on last season’s Premier League title success, with the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremy Frimpong giving the squad a positive outlook ahead of 2025/26.

Arne Slot orchestrated a stunning debut campaign at Anfield, inheriting a stacked squad from Jurgen Klopp before taking English football by storm to seal a record-equalling 20th top-flight crown for the club.

Mohamed Salah was the posterboy of Slot’s title winners, with an eye-watering 46 goal contributions in 37 games taking the Reds out of reach at the top of the table, but the Egyptian could need some help carrying the goalscoring burden, hence the signings of Ekitike and Wirtz.

open image in gallery Liverpool secured their 20th Premier League title this season ( PA Wire )

However, the Reds don’t look set to stop there, having seen a bid worth more than £100m turned down for Alexander Isak by Newcastle.

And while Slot has already proven that he doesn’t require overwhelming transfer activity to be successful, the Reds still have a Premier League title to defend, with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards expected to be busy strengthening key positions before the window closes on 1 September.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Arrivals & areas to improve

As tends to happen with champions, Liverpool are position-for-position the strongest team in the Premier League. But that is not to say they don’t have room for improvement.

In goal, the Reds have added Giorgi Mamardashvili to create probably the best starting and backup goalkeeping duo in the league.

Their first priority would have been to address weaknesses – or vacancies – in the full-back roles. Right-back and local lad Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid following the expiry of his contract, though it looks like Liverpool have already found their replacement in the form of Frimpong.

At left-back, Scottish stalwart Andy Robertson has looked shaky and could be set for a drop down the pecking order, while deputy Kostas Tsimikas could also be on the chopping block. A younger, Premier League-proven replacement has arrived in the form of Milos Kerkez, who joined in a deal worth £40m from Bournemouth and arrives to solve the issues at left-back.

open image in gallery Liverpool have already vastly strengthened their side this summer ( AP )

Further depth in midfield and defence could be required if Slot is to successfully defend his title, and while Marc Guehi has been linked to a move to the champions, links to midfielders have been rare so far throughout the window.

The futures of Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are up in the air, and with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both having left Anfield, the Reds could choose to invest in more forward-thinking options this summer. Alexander Isak is said to be the dream striker signing, while the club remain linked to Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Done deals

Ins: Florian Wirtz (Bayern Leverkusen, £100m), Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt, £79m), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth, £40m), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m), Amin Pesci (Puskas AFC, £1.5m), Freddie Woodman (Preston North End, free transfer), Giovanni Leoni (£26m, Parma)

Outs: Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen, £35m), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford, £18m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid, £10m), Nat Phillips (West Brom, £3m), Vitezslav Jaros (Ajax, loan transfer), Harvey Davies (Crawley Town, loan transfer), Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich, £65.5m), Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal, £46m), Ben Doak (Bournemouth, £25m)

Potential targets

Alexander Isak, Newcastle

With much of the rest of the squad seemingly in top shape ahead of 2025/26, Liverpool continue to be linked with one man. Alexander Isak has been touted as the club’s “dream” target, and while a move initially looked unlikely, the Swede has now formally expressed his desire to move away from Newcastle, with a social media statement claiming the Magpies have ‘broken promises’ over his future.

Newcastle turned down Liverpool’s first bi, worth around £110m, and the Reds are currently insisting that they won’t return with another offer, but this saga will likely run until the end of the window.

Isak has transformed into one of the best strikers in world football in recent months, and his signature would certainly make Liverpool favourites for back-to-back league titles (and perhaps a European Cup to add to it).

open image in gallery Isak's form last season saw him become regarded as one of the world's best in his position ( Getty Images )

Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace

With Jarell Quansah having left, Virgil van Dijk ageing and Ibrahima Konate entering the final year of his contract, Liverpool appear willing to splash the cash on a proven Premier League centre-back for the future in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The England international has stamped his mark as one of the best in the division in recent seasons and despite being continually linked with a switch to Chelsea and Tottenham over the past year or two, it now appears that a move up north is increasingly likely.

That said, Liverpool will reportedly only intensify their pursuits if Palace budge on their asking price, with reports suggesting they’ve already agreed personal terms with the England international. A deal worth £35m could be accelerated in the coming days.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi lifted Crystal Palace's first ever major trophy this season ( The FA via Getty Images )

Rodrygo, Real Madrid

On the wing, Liverpool could look to provide further reinforcements in the form of Real Madrid star Rodrygo. The Brazil international appears to be heading for the Bernabeu’s exit door this summer after being used sparingly at the Club World Cup and not at all during the club’s opening match with Osasuna.

Manchester City are said to be interested if they were to allow Savinho to leave, though a move appears unlikely at this stage.