Jeremie Frimpong set for Liverpool medical as deal edges closer
The Reds hope to sign the 24-year-old defender as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold
Jeremie Frimpong is closing in on a move to Liverpool, with the Bayer Leverkusen right-back set to undergo a medical with the new Premier League champions on Monday.
The Netherlands international is expected to sign a five-year deal as Liverpool will make him the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.
They are set to trigger the €35m release clause in his contract with the 2024 Bundesliga champions and make him the biggest buy of Arne Slot’s reign so far, at almost £30m.
Liverpool also awarded Conor Bradley a new four-year contract, which the Northern Ireland international signed on Saturday, as they plan for life after Alexander-Arnold, who rejected a lucrative new deal and will instead move to Real Madrid.
But while Bradley has done well as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy, they also acted swiftly to buy a new right-back with Frimpong, who also helped Leverkusen win the German Cup and reach the Europa League final last season, available for a relatively low fee thanks to his release clause.
The 24-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in the last three seasons, can add an attacking threat and also qualifies as a homegrown player in England after coming through Manchester City’s youth system.
Personal terms were never likely to be a problem, while his departure would continue the exodus from Leverkusen, with manager Xabi Alonso headed to Real Madrid and defender Jonathan Tah and attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz also likely to leave.
Liverpool are set to have a busier summer in the transfer market than last year, when their only buys were goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Federico Chiesa, with Frimpong potentially the first of several signings.
