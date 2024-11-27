Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups ahead of Anfield blockbuster

✕ Close Mohamed Salah provides update on Liverpool contract stand-off

Liverpool host Real Madrid in a Champions League blockbuster under the lights at Anfield.

The Reds are the only team in the competition still with a 100 per cent record and can take a big step towards booking a place in the top eight with victory against the holders.

European champions Madrid could be vulnerable, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side losing two of their first four fixtures of the league phase and struggling for form since the signing of superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The visitors will be without Ballon d’Or runner-up Vinicius Jr while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah returns to the spotlight after his explosive comments about his ongoing contract situation on Sunday.

It’s another huge game for boss Arne Slot, with Liverpool also hosting Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday with the chance to go 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League, below