RB Leipzig vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news and build-up from the Red Bull Arena
Arne Slot’s men are unbeaten so far in European but face a tricky task against the German side
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Liverpool have made the trip to Germany for tonight’s clash with RB Leipzig in what promises to be a superb night of Champions League action.
The Reds have won both of their European matches so far earning a 3-1 win away at AC Milan before besting Bologna 2-0 at Anfield just before the international break.
A 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea last Sunday further proved Arne Slot’s credentials as a worthy replacement for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool boss will hope to move a step closer to the Champions League knockout rounds tonight.
Leipzig will be tough opponents though. They are still unbeaten in the Bundesliga and go into the match second in the table to Bayern Munich on goal difference. Yet, in Europe they have lost both their matches, to Atletico Madrid and Juventus, so they will be keen to get themselves up and running in the league phase.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
Arne Slot provides Diogo Jota update
Diogo Jota was subbed off in the first half of Liverpool’s match against Chelsea at the weekend and now looks set for a spell on the sidelines.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot addressed Jota’s injury saying: “We have a few issues at the moment.
“He got a knock [on Sunday], like we all saw, when he was trying to go to goal, brought down. That was not the biggest problem but I think the other player fell onto him and that hurt him that much that he couldn’t continue to play and he couldn’t come with us for now.
“It’s difficult to judge at this moment of time to see how long that’s going to take. It’s bruised, so we have to see how long it is going to take.”
Arne Slot confident uncertainty over future of key Liverpool trio will not prove a distraction
Arne Slot insisted he will be involved in contract talks with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah by saying it would be “weird” if he was not consulted and shrugging off suggestions the right-back would be distracted as Real Madrid’s interest in him has become more public.
Liverpool’s captain, vice-captain and top scorer are all out of contract at the end of the season but Slot is adamant it is not an issue for him and he would only be worried if he reached the last day of the campaign with their futures still up in the air.
The Dutchman is Liverpool’s first head coach – predecessor Jurgen Klopp’s job title was manager and he had more control, albeit without getting his way when he wanted to keep Roberto Firmino and James Milner in 2023 – meaning sporting director Richard Hughes will assume overall responsibility for talks with the three key players. Slot confirmed, though, that he will play a part in discussions.
Arne Slot confident uncertainty over future of key trio will not prove a distraction
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of this campaign
How does the Champions League format work in 2024/25?
The pivotal change in Champions League format for this season is the departure from the former group stage system. From the 2024/25 season, 36 clubs will participate in the Champions League league phase (former group stage). Those 36 clubs will participate in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.
Under the new format, teams will play eight matches in the new league phase, facing fixtures against eight different teams, playing half of those matches at home and half of them away.
To determine the eight different opponents, the teams will initially be ranked in four seeding pots. Each team will then be drawn to play two opponents from each of these pots, playing one match against a team from each pot at home, and one away.
The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in a two-legged knock-out phase play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition. Teams that finish 25th or lower will be eliminated, with no access to the Europa League.
Preparation is key
RB Leipzig have been readying themselves for Liverpool’s visit, under the watchful eye of coach Marco Rose. Can the German side earn all three points tonight?
‘Contract negotiations ongoing’ says Van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk is one of three players, along with Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts with Liverpool are coming to an end.
The captain provided an update saying negotiations over a new deal are ‘ongoing’. Van Dijk said: “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future.
“My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks out over Anfield contract talks
Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he is in talks with Liverpool about a new contract but admitted he has no idea what his future holds.
The Liverpool captain’s current deal – like those of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – expires at the end of the season and he has been discussing an extension with the club.
But Liverpool risk losing a £75m signing on a free transfer with Van Dijk able to arrange a summer move to foreign clubs from January and the centre-back unsure whether he will remain at Anfield.
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks out over Anfield contract talks
The Liverpool captain is one of three Reds stars with an expiring contract as doubts swirl over the futures of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Slot not fooled by Leipzig’s record in Europe
RB Leipzig have yet to win in the Champions League this season but are unbeaten in the German Bundesliga. Liverpool boss Arne Slot has noted this and is preparing to face a strong team this evening.
Slot said: “I never think it is a good idea to lose a game. Wherever you are in the season, you always want the best possible result. We face a good team, doing well in the Bundesliga.
“With this format, after two games you can have a league table that doesn’t tell the whole story. They are a very good team and, yes, the fixture list is tough, but what do you expect if you play in the Champions League?
“That is what we like and what we want.”
‘They are physical and a strong team’
RB Leipzig head coach, Marco Rose, spoke about Liverpool in the build-up to tonight’s clash and labelled Arne Slot’s side as ‘physical and strong’.
Rose believes facing the current Premier League leaders will be an exciting challenge for his team. He said: “They are strong at pressing and work hard defensively. They are physical and a strong team without possession, something that they were good at under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot is doing it in his own way.
“Their game hasn’t changed much; they still play at a really high intensity.Their positional play is strong and dominant, plus they are hard to defend against and have lots of quality in attack.
“They are a top side and it’s an exciting challenge for us.”
Klopp ‘wants to learn again’ as Red Bull’s global head of soccer
Jurgen Klopp hopes to be able to “figure out what is useful for football” in his new role as Red Bull’s global head of soccer.
The former Liverpool manager said he wanted to start learning about the game again when he officially starts on January 1.
“A few months ago I said I don’t see myself on the sidelines any more and that’s still the case, but I still love football and still love working and Red Bull gives me the perfect platform for that,” Klopp, who left Anfield in the summer after almost nine years, said in a video on Instagram.
“I want to share my experience which I collected over the years and we all know there are much more successful managers out there.
“In my career I’ve fought for promotion, I’ve fought against relegation, I’ve fought for titles and I’ve fought for trophies. Sometimes we failed, sometimes we succeeded and dealing with that is not easy, but it is possible. Then I want to learn again because when you are in the job and have to play every three days you barely have time for that.
“Now I have time and I have the opportunity and I want to see, feel and figure out what is useful for football. So developing football a little bit as well.”
Jurgen Klopp was accused of betrayal – yet Liverpool and Red Bull share something in common
Across a quarter of a century and three clubs, Jurgen Klopp had forged a reputation as the people’s champion, the charismatic communicator with the capacity to get everyone to buy into what he was doing. His legend was burnished, his legacy endured.
Nine years after his departure from Borussia Dortmund, he was welcomed back to the Signal Iduna Park in September to coach in a testimonial game between sides captained by Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek, performing his trademark fist pumps in front of the Yellow Wall again.
On Saturday, Mainz turned their attention to the manager who propelled them from the German second flight into Europe. “Have you forgotten everything we gave you?” read one banner. “Bist du bekloppt?” (“Are you crazy?”) asked another, punning on his surname in his native tongue. For once, the people turned on Klopp.
Klopp was accused of betrayal – yet Liverpool and Red Bull share something in common
The German coach has accepted a role as head of soccer with the energy drinks giant and its network of clubs, a decision that has political, personal, financial and footballing factors
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments