Virgil van Dijk admits he has no idea what his future holds as his contract talks with Liverpool continue.

The Liverpool captain’s current deal – like those of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – expires at the end of the season and he has been discussing an extension with the club.

But Liverpool risk losing a £75m signing on a free transfer with Van Dijk able to arrange a summer move to foreign clubs from January and the centre-back unsure whether he will remain at Anfield.

He said: “I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know, we will see what happens in the future. My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see.”

Van Dijk turns 34 in July but has been in fine form, prompting thoughts he could play on at a high level for several years.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea, he added: “I feel very good, physically, mentally and I am having fun. What the future brings I have no idea at the moment, but discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys will know it as well. But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding only three goals, and Van Dijk feels a key difference lies in the number of players they have kept behind the ball as new manager Arne Slot has altered the style of play after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Van Dijk explained: “I think at the start of the season, we saw numbers about what happens if your opponent is in the final third, how many bodies do we have behind the ball and I would say that has definitely changed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s [just] the last line and the goalkeepers making a difference, especially it’s the guys in front of us, so it’s a team effort. I know how it works, me and Ibou [Ibrahima Konate] as the centre-backs or the goalkeepers will get the credit for the clean sheets but it’s all about everyone in the team and credit to everyone who is doing that. And I am happy with the clean sheets, so hopefully we can get a lot more this season and be successful.”