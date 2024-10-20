Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Team news and line-ups from crunch Premier League clash
Arne Slot faces his biggest test yet as Chelsea travel to Anfield
Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield hoping to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table. Arne Slot has had a fantastic start to his tenure as Liverpool manager with six wins from his first seven top-flight outing.
The Reds came into the weekend with a slender lead over Manchester City and Arsenal though the Gunners failed to capitalise when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday evening.
Liverpool’s last outing was a 1-0 away win at Crystal Palace and Slot will hope that his players have had sufficient recovery time over the international break ahead of what is undoubtedly the biggest test the Reds have faced yet with Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea flying in the league.
The former Leicester City manager has settled nicely at Stamford Bridge steering the Blues to four wins from their seven matches and beating Liverpool will be his biggest statement so far. The hosts ran away 4-1 winners in the same fixture last season so Chelsea have their work cut out this afternoon.
Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Team news
Marc Cucurella is suspended, meaning the versatile Renato Veiga could fill in at left-back. Reece James is back in training after a period out with a hamstring injury but will likely start from the bench.
Wesley Fofana is out due to a one-game suspension, meaning Tosin Adarabioyo could deputise.
Team news
Arne Slot must contend without the injured Alisson Becker between the sticks, meaning another chance for Caoimhin Kelleher.
Harvey Elliott continues to recover from a fractured foot and while this game comes too soon, a return in the near future is possible. Federico Chiesa could be available after recovering from an unspecified injury which ruled him out of Italy’s internationals.
Is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?
Liverpool vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 20 October at Anfield.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on these channels beginning at 4pm. Subscribers can stream the action on Sky Go or Now TV.
Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE
Liverpool host Chelsea later today looking to end the weekend on top of the Premier League.
Arne Slot goes head-to-head with Enzo Maresca in a fascinating battle at Anfield between two form teams.
The Reds entered the weekend with a slender lead over title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, after grinding out a win at Crystal Palacebefore the break, while the Blues will look to build on a promising start under their new manager.
The hosts ran away 4-1 winners in the same fixture last season, with Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz on the scoresheet, with only Christopher Nkunku in reply for the visitors.
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action with Liverpool taking on Chelsea in a blockbuster clash at Anfield.
The Reds came into the weekend top of the table and will remain above Manchester City if they pick up all three points. Chelsea pose a significant threat and kick off a run of testing fixtures that will give a clearer insight into how Arne Slot’s team are performing.
For the Blues, Enzo Marseca has instilled a swagger and attacking verve to the team since taking over in the summer and they will be quietly confident of securing a positive result in Merseyside.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and more throughout the day so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.
