'Let’s see' - Slot talks Liverpool future after heavy loss to PSV

Liverpool’s rapidly-disintegrating season suffered a further blow as they were embarrassed 4-1 by PSV in the Champions League.

Arne Slot’s men have now conceded seven goals in just two games at home after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

Slot has responded to speculation that he will soon be facing the sack as Liverpool boss and admits he is in shock at the dismal run the club are on – their worst for more than 70 years.

“It is a shock for everyone, for the players, for me, this is very, very unexpected,” Slot said. “I am feeling safe, I am okay though.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Curtis Jones summed up the feeling in the Anfield dressing room as he declared: "I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. I’m saying that to everybody. It’s just unacceptable. I don’t even have to wait to think about it. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.”

