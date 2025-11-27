Liverpool ‘past being angry’ after humiliating Champions League defeat as Arne Slot responds to sack speculation
Liverpool 1-4 PSV: Struggling Reds’ dismal season goes from bad to worse as defensive howlers help excellent PSV romp to victory
Liverpool’s rapidly-disintegrating season suffered a further blow as they were embarrassed 4-1 by PSV in the Champions League.
Arne Slot’s men have now conceded seven goals in just two games at home after a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.
Slot has responded to speculation that he will soon be facing the sack as Liverpool boss and admits he is in shock at the dismal run the club are on – their worst for more than 70 years.
“It is a shock for everyone, for the players, for me, this is very, very unexpected,” Slot said. “I am feeling safe, I am okay though.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Curtis Jones summed up the feeling in the Anfield dressing room as he declared: "I don’t have the answers. Honestly, I don’t. I’m saying that to everybody. It’s just unacceptable. I don’t even have to wait to think about it. I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.”
Stat attack
This is the first time Liverpool have lost three straight matches by three or more goals since their last relegation season, 1953-54.
Van Dijk 'unbalanced' by push in lead-up to penalty - Arne Slot
Arne Slot also weighs in on Van Dijk’s handball that led to the penalty, which kicked off the whole disaster.
He says: “I think he [Van Dijk] got a little push.
“That push unbalanced him, that's why he raised his arm and made the handball.
“I don't think the VAR will ever overturn a small push like that.”
'The only way is through' - Arne Slot
What’s the solution? Slot continues: “The only way to go is to go through it now. And what I mean by that is we just have to face what we are in and fight really hard.
“It will be nice if we don't, every time, have this knack of conceding a goal, because it's not only conceding a goal, it's the feeling, at least the feeling I have and I think the players will probably have the same, and our fans as well.
“After 45 minutes, you don't expect it to be 1-1, you expect to be up. Instead of being up five or 10 minutes after half-time, again we conceded. That's hard.”
'Another big loss' - Arne Slot
“It's hard to take,” the boss continus.
“After we conceded the first one, we saw the reaction I want to see - and it's not easy because we lost at the weekend, big loss, and then, after six minutes, went 1-0 down.
“The mentality I saw afterwards was as you are hoping it to be, but it's not always easy if you've had so many disappointments.
“The end result is 4-1 and that's another big loss.”
'I don't think anyone would have expected us to lose 4-1' - Arne Slot
Arne Slot speaks to TNT Sports. He says: “The last weeks, it's the same question every time. The emotion is all very negative and disappointing.
“I have to be, I want to be positive about the reaction of the players after we went 1-0 down because, until half-time, we played a very good game.
“After another disappointment, we came back into the game. I think we had enough chances, maybe, to go 2-1 up, and at half-time, I don't think anyone would have expected us to lose this game 4-1.”
Champions League 2025/26: Standings and full league-phase table
Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the league phase after tonight’s carnage.
Chelsea are the next English team, in seventh, with Man City in ninth, Newcastle 11th, Liverpool 13th, and Tottenham 16th.
Liverpool's remaining league phase games
- Inter Milan (A) - 9 December
- Marseille (A) - 21 January
- Qarabag (H) - 28 January
Tonight's scores
It’s been a busy night in front of goal all over Europe.
Arsenal are now the only team to maintain a 100% win record after beating Bayern Munich, while Tottenham came off worse in an eight-goal thriller with PSG, and Kylian Mbappe single-handedly saw off Olympiacos with four goals.
- Arsenal 3-1 Bayern Munich
- Atletico Madrid 2-1 Internazionale
- Copenhagen 3-2 Kairat
- Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Atalanta
- Liverpool 1-4 PSV
- Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid
- Pafos 2-2 Monaco
- PSG 5-3 Tottenham Hotspur
- Sporting 3-0 Club Brugge
