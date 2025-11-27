Mohamed Salah’s legs have gone and Virgil van Dijk is not the same player, Jamie Carragher claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are showing their age this season and has claimed their “legs have gone” amid a run of nine defeats in 12 games.

Liverpool are on their worst spell of results since 1954, falling to a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with their dramatic decline under Arne Slot coming just six months after the Reds lifted the Premier League title.

Carragher said he found it difficult to criticise two players in Salah and Van Dijk who have played such significant roles in Liverpool’s recent success.

open image in gallery Van Dijk has conceded three penalties in all competitions this season after his handball against PSV ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

Salah, 33, and skipper Van Dijk, 34, signed new contracts at Liverpool after leading the Reds to their second Premier League title in five years but Carragher said they have struggled this season and urged others in the team to step up.

“You're watching Van Dijk now, not the same player, and Salah looks like his legs have gone,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“I don't like criticising them on the pitch, because they're absolutely legendary what they've done, and the legs have just gone, especially with Salah.

"Van Dijk now can't help other players. He needs help himself. That just means that he's a normal centre-back, like I was at one stage. He's not superhuman right now.

“But they've been that good for the football club. I look at some of the others. Step up. Can you only play well when they play well, or they carry you? Their seasons last season were off the scale.”

Having broken records for Liverpool last season, Salah has scored just one goal in his last five appearances while Liverpool lost three games in a row while conceded at least three goals for the first time in 1953.

Slot is under increased scrutiny ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham and Wednesday’s home game against Sunderland but Carragher does not think the Dutchman’s position is untenable.

open image in gallery Carragher insisted that Liverpool are not a ‘sacking club’ ( AP )

“Liverpool are different from almost every club in European football, where the manager is the king, the managers get time,” Carragher said.

“Liverpool have never sacked a manager who's won the league. Never, in history. After a few years they've gone, they've resigned.

“I've always been in the camp of you stick with the manager, because I'm angry with the players, I'm really angry with the players. But it does get to a stage with any manager at any club where I always use this word, untenable, where it almost feels like it can't go on any longer.

“I'm not quite there yet personally, in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be.”