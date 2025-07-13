Preston v Liverpool live: Reds to play first match since death of Diogo Jota with tributes planned
Liverpool face Preston North End at Deepdale in their first match since the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva
Liverpool face Preston North End in a preseason friendly today in the first match since the death of Diogo Jota.
Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain on 3 July, with the pair having been on their way to catch a ferry to England after the Liverpool forward was advised not to fly.
Tributes flooded in for the siblings, with several Liverpool players and staff members attending the wake as well as the funeral in Gondomar on 5 July.
Today’s match was originally in doubt in the wake of the accident, though Liverpool confirmed that the game will go ahead and several tributes are planned ahead of kick-off at Deepdale.
Players from both sides will wear black armbands, with a minute’s silence taking place along with a rendition of the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.
Follow all the latest updates from Deepdale below:
Liverpool pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results
Liverpool will return to action in pre-season with the club still digesting the news of Diogo Jota’s death.
The Portugal international passed away following a car accident in Spain early in July, with Arne Slot delaying his squad’s return to training following the sad incident.
Once preparations for the new season have begun, Slot’s side will start to think about the defence of their Premier League title having achieved domestic success in their first season under the Dutchman.
Liverpool pre-season friendlies 2025: Full schedule and results
Liverpool to pay tribute to Diogo Jota at first match since death against Preston
Tributes will be paid to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Sunday before and during Liverpool's first match since their deaths.
Arne Slot’s side face Championship club Preston North End at Deepdale in their opening pre-season fixture, 10 days after Jota and Silva died in a car accident in Spain.
A minute’s silence will take place, along with a rendition of the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ while Preston captain Ben Whiteman will lay a wreath in front of the visiting fans and both teams will wear black armbands.
Liverpool to pay tribute to Diogo Jota at first match since death against Preston
Diogo Jota: The fan favourite who achieved more than he ever dreamed possible
The caption is more poignant now, even as the words have proved horribly wrong. “Yes to forever,” wrote Diogo Jota, accompanying social-media pictures of his wedding to his long-time partner Rute Cardoso. Within two weeks, Jota’s forever had ended, the Liverpool and Portugal forward killed in a car crash in Spain, along with his brother Andre Silva. His new wife is already a widow, his three young children left without a father.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” said Cristiano Ronaldo, his Portugal captain. There is a feeling of shock whenever a life is suddenly cruelly cut short, and Jota was just 28. It is still greater when someone has seemed as full of life as Jota did. He was often a smiling figure; “someone with an infectious joy,” Pedro Proenca, head of the Portuguese Football Federation, said. He was popular wherever he went. “Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves,” his previous club said. Wolves described themselves as “heartbroken”, Liverpool as “devastated”.
Diogo Jota: The fan favourite who achieved more than he ever dreamed possible
‘I called him Diogo MacJota’: Liverpool players find light in the darkness of teammate’s tragic death
Sometimes the worst of times can bring the best out of people. Liverpool have more proof than most. Their history was tinged by tragedy even before a car crash claimed the life of Diogo Jota on Thursday morning. Grief can be a particularly private emotion; and yet a life lived in public can sometimes compel people to respond to the wider world, whether or not they really want to.
As the flowers outside Anfield show, Jota meant a lot to many who never met him. Those who did were probably in a sense of “absolute shock”, as Arne Slot put it. Processing the sudden loss of a friend, teammate and, as many were swift to say, a man whose primary roles were as husband, father and son in the age of social media can feel even harder; the hours of radio silence were immediately understandable but gave way to a series of moving messages.
Kenny Dalglish, sadly practiced in such situations, said: "Football is not important at this sad time. You feel helpless, knowing there’s so little we can do to ease the pain for his wife of just two weeks, his three beautiful children.” Jurgen Klopp reflected the wider sense of powerlessness. “There must be a bigger purpose, but I can’t see it,” said the manager who brought Jota to Anfield.
Liverpool stars find light in the darkness of ‘Diogo MacJota’s’ death
Diogo Jota: The Liverpool star and family man who married childhood sweetheart days before his death
Liverpool and Portugal footballer Diogo Jota had married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso, just 11 days before the car crash in Spain that killed him and his brother, Andre Silva.
The couple had been together since 2013, and had three children together – two sons and a daughter, all three of whom were born during the Portuguese’s time in Merseyside.
Jota and Cardoso were married in Porto on 22 June in a ceremony attended by friends and family, including Jota’s Liverpool teammate Andy Robertson, who led the touching tributes to the 28-year-old.
Diogo Jota: The family man who married childhood sweetheart days before his death
Liverpool to retire No 20 shirt in memory of Diogo Jota
Liverpool will permanently retire Diogo Jota’s No 20 shirt in memory of the forward after he was killed in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva last week.
In a historic move, Liverpool confirmed plans to immortalise Jota’s contribution to the team by retiring the No 20 jersey from all levels in what the club said was “a unique tribute to a uniquely wonderful person”.
“It was the number he wore with pride and distinction, leading us to countless victories in the process – and Diogo Jota will forever be Liverpool’s number 20,” a club statement said.
Liverpool to retire No 20 shirt in memory of Diogo Jota
How can I watch the match?
The friendly will be broadcast live on ITV 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 2.40pm. Subscribers can also watch the match online via ITVX.
Liverpool’s own channels will also have coverage, with the club’s website stating that “All Red Full and All Red Video members will be able to watch live”. Their coverage starts at 2.15pm BST.
When is Preston vs Liverpool?
The match will take place on Sunday, 13 July at Deepdale. Kick-off is set for 3pm BST, with tributes planned from around 2.45pm BST.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s friendly between Liverpool and Preston North End.
The game at Deepdale sees Liverpool play their first match since the shocking death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.
Tributes are planned for the siblings ahead of kick-off, with a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ known to be among the plans.
We’ll have the latest updates here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments