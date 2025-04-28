Liverpool title win LIVE: Reaction as Reds crowned Premier League champions
Arne Slot led the team to the top-flight title in his first year at Anfield as Liverpool won the Premier League for a second time in five years
Liverpool won the Premier League for the second time in five years, and a 20th top-flight title overall, when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The celebrations began as Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah all scored for the Reds who secured the trophy before the end of April and brought manager Arne Slot his first piece of silverware at Anfield.
Slot took over as boss in the summer following the shock departure of Jurgen Klopp last year but he manoeuvred the team that the German had rebuilt and forged them into repeat Premier League champions. Liverpool have an unassailable 82 points with four matches to play and have swept their competition aside with seeming ease this year.
“It is incredible to win this with our fans,” Mo Salah said after victory was confirmed. “This is 100% better than last time [in 2020], especially with the fans. We have a different group now so to show we can do it again is something special.”
'The fans were so supportive'
Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke after yesterday’s win over Tottenham and praised the fans for their support throughout the season.
The Dutchman said: "The moment when we arrived with the bus, everybody could feel that we were never, never going to lose this game.
"The fans were so supportive before the game, during the game that even when we were 1-0 down you could feel that these fans and this team were able to get this one over the line."
'What Slot has done is remarkable'
Daniel Sturridge led the tributes to Liverpool manager Arne Slot following the Reds’ victory over Tottenham on Sunday.
Speaking on Sky Sports the former Liverpool striker said:
“To come in and follow a big manager who's been so successful and adored by the fanbase.
“He's come in and stamped his authority on it. What he's done in such a short space of time has been remarkable.
"The expectation wasn't that they would be here now. Doing it with four games to spare is special.”
Arne Slot repays Jurgen Klopp’s favour after Liverpool title triumph – but now he’ll want more
Briefly, Arne Slot seemed to lose himself in the moment. A red Liverpool shirt on top of the smart-casual blue outfit he has donned, with great predictability, for every match, he was jumping up and down in front of the Kop. Yet while Anfield chorused his name, he wanted to hear that of another.
A thoughtful man had his predecessor in his mind and, when he took the microphone, a favour was returned and repaid. A year ago, Jurgen Klopp took his leave by chanting about Slot. He was not a handpicked replacement nor an old ally, but Klopp has long had the power to persuade people. He often used it in the right way.
And, 11 months on, Slot celebrated a Premier League title win by singing about Klopp; not particularly tunefully, but meaningfully.
Liverpool seal Premier League title with Tottenham thrashing – and Anfield gets its crowning moment in the sun
The banner in the Kop borrowed from the words Virgil van Dijk used when signing his new contract. “It was always Liverpool,” it read. And over a season, it was. Even on a day when they briefly trailed, it was always going to be Liverpool. This was a coronation rather than a contest, the culmination of a wonderful debut season for Arne Slot.
The chants of “we’re going to win the league” were scarcely bold predictions but became factually accurate when Thomas Bramall blew the final whistle, when the substituted players spilled on to the pitch, when Arne Slot and his staff bounced around in a group hug, when Mohamed Salah took selfies with the Kop, Dominik Szoboszlai hung off the crossbar and jubilation engulfed Liverpool.
How Arne Slot reinvented Liverpool to become champions without a single major signing
After Jurgen Klopp had dropped his bombshell, when Liverpool were assessing the contenders to replace him, several aspects of Arne Slot’s record counted in his favour.
There was the reputation for over-performing, for exceeding his targets. The Feyenoord head coach had won a historic club just their second league title of the 21st century.
Slot was not initially the favourite – externally, anyway – for the Liverpool job. Nor were Liverpool the favourites to become champions after his appointment. Just their second league title of the 21st century has followed after he overperformed again; the club set him the objective of qualifying for the Champions League.
Liverpool are the new Premier League champions having taken the title away from Manchester City with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Arne Slot’s men secured their second title win in five years with a superb run of form at the start of the year and have led the rest of the league for 206 days before finally claiming the win that makes their title win inevitable.
Goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah kick started the celebrations at a sold out Anfield as pundits, players and managers from around the Premier League congratulated the Reds on their achievement.
