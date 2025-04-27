Liverpool’s second Premier League title ‘100% better’ than first, says Mohamed Salah

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mohamed Salah has said the experience of winning his second Premier League title was “100%” better than the first, with that victory celebrated under the shadow of Covid-19.

Liverpool sealed a record-equalling 20th title, pulling level with rivals Manchester United, with victory at Anfield on Sunday.

Their 5-1 rout of Tottenham Hotspur sealed the deal, with the home fans drinking in the occasion - their first title won in front of fans in 35 years, after the 2020 trophy was won behind closed doors.

“It is incredible to win this with our fans,” Salah said after victory was confirmed. The striker, who signed a two-year contract earlier this month, played an instrumental role in what rapidly turned into a processional victory, sealing Liverpool’s fourth goal - fittingly, his 200th for the Reds.

“This is 100% better than last time [in 2020], especially with the fans. We have a different group now so to show we can do it again is something special.

“Watching the Arsenal-Crystal Palace game I didn’t want to win it then. I wanted an experience we haven’t had before.”

Some of the same core group of players who won under Jurgen Klopp, including Salah, are still integral parts of the club, but new manager Arne Slot has done what few expected in his first season at the club and turned them into a title-winning side.

open image in gallery Salah celebrated with a jubilant crowd at the final whistle ( Getty Images )

On Slot, Salah said: “He is very honest. The Dutch are quite tough but he made our lives easier. I am glad that we have won it here [at Anfield].”

The Egyptian has played a different role under Slot than he did under the German and added: “You can see the numbers. Now I don’t have to defend much. The tactics are quite different. I said ‘as long as you rest me defensively I will provide offensively’, so I am glad that I did. He listened a lot and you can see the numbers.

“When you play in the Premier League you have to defend but I said that I can gamble and somehow I can make a difference. My number of assists shows that, you can create chances as well.”