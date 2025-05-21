Roy Keane urges Liverpool to ‘show some class’ after switching off in Premier League
Liverpool have recorded just one point in their last three games since winning the Premier League title
Roy Keane has blasted Liverpool for “switching off” since being crowned Premier League champions.
The Reds sealed a record-equalling 20th title with four games to spare back in April, dismantling struggling Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.
But since achieving their crowning glory, Liverpool’s form has declined sharply, only picking up a singular point from their last three games.
Manchester United legend Keane has now urged Arne Slot’s side to “show a bit of class” in the season run-in, even if they have nothing to play for.
“Liverpool have switched off – they’re irritating me,” he said, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast with Sky Bet.
“It doesn’t matter (that they’ve won the league), but the fringe players and the B team are coming in – what kind of message is that?
“I’m thinking come on – show a bit of class. Salah scores a goal and he’s taking pictures – the game’s still on. Liven up a little bit!”
Liverpool kicked off their champions tour with defeat at Chelsea before throwing away a two-goal lead at home to closest title rivals Arsenal at Anfield to draw 2-2.
On Monday, Slot’s side were once again unable to hold their advantage as Brighton came from behind to win 3-2 against a Reds side full of fringe players - with summer signing Federico Chiesa getting a rare start at the Amex.
Reds fans are seemingly unbothered by their dip in form, knowing that their main goal of title success has already been achieved.
And it appears Slot and his players are already deep in party mode, having spent much of last week celebrating in Ibiza rather than training for the final challenges that lie ahead.
The champions will lift the Premier League trophy on the final day this Sunday as they host FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.
