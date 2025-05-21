Roy Keane urges Liverpool to ‘show some class’ after switching off in Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane has blasted Liverpool for “switching off” since being crowned Premier League champions.

The Reds sealed a record-equalling 20th title with four games to spare back in April, dismantling struggling Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

But since achieving their crowning glory, Liverpool’s form has declined sharply, only picking up a singular point from their last three games.

Manchester United legend Keane has now urged Arne Slot’s side to “show a bit of class” in the season run-in, even if they have nothing to play for.

“Liverpool have switched off – they’re irritating me,” he said, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast with Sky Bet.

“It doesn’t matter (that they’ve won the league), but the fringe players and the B team are coming in – what kind of message is that?

“I’m thinking come on – show a bit of class. Salah scores a goal and he’s taking pictures – the game’s still on. Liven up a little bit!”

Liverpool kicked off their champions tour with defeat at Chelsea before throwing away a two-goal lead at home to closest title rivals Arsenal at Anfield to draw 2-2.

Liverpool receiving a guard of honour against Brighton ( Getty )

On Monday, Slot’s side were once again unable to hold their advantage as Brighton came from behind to win 3-2 against a Reds side full of fringe players - with summer signing Federico Chiesa getting a rare start at the Amex.

Reds fans are seemingly unbothered by their dip in form, knowing that their main goal of title success has already been achieved.

And it appears Slot and his players are already deep in party mode, having spent much of last week celebrating in Ibiza rather than training for the final challenges that lie ahead.

The champions will lift the Premier League trophy on the final day this Sunday as they host FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.