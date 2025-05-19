Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Kaoru Mitoma punishes Mohamed Salah miss to equalise
Liverpool continue their run-in with a trip to the south coast — with a decision to be made over their departing right-back
Liverpool continue their title tour as Arne Slot’s side visit Brighton in their penultimate outing of the Premier League season.
The champions have only a meeting with Crystal Palace to come and look to be on the beach — perhaps literally in some cases, with manager Slot using the time between fixtures to travel to the Balearic Islands to extend his celebrations.
The Dutchman nonetheless has a big selection call to make here, with the boos that accompanied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Anfield last weekend surely in his thinking as he considers whether to give the departing full-back a start.
Brighton, meanwhile, still harbour very slim hopes of qualifying for European football next year. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be looking for three points to take a step towards eighth place, which could be enough for a spot in the Conference League if Chelsea win that competition and fail to finish in the top six.
Either way, victory would be enough to make certain of a top-half finish. Follow all of the latest from the Amex Stadium with our live blog below:
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
79 mins: Lovely play again from Mitoma to bend in a cross for O’Reilly. The substitute goes for the flick, but misses. His blushes are spared as the offside flag goes up.
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
77 mins: Conor Bradley is off for Liverpool but he has been replaced by Wataru Endo.... so it does not look like Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to get any involvement tonight.
Brighton 2-2 Liverpool
75 mins: Will we get a late winner as we head into the final stages? Salah suddenly has room to drive into after a loose touch from Webster, but Van Hecke gets across well to cut it out.
GOAL! Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (MITOMA 70')
BRIGHTON ARE LEVEL AGAIN AND MITOMA GETS ANOTHER AGAINST LIVERPOOL!
Alisson had just denied Welbeck against but Mitoma follows in to volley in the bouncing ball.
Brighton equalise once more!
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
67 mins: SAVE! Bradley manages to set up Salah in the box and he digs out a snap-shot. Verbruggen does extremely well to get down low and keep it out.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
66 mins: Liverpool have taken control again in the second half. Kaoru Mitoma, who has a good record against Liverpool, is on for Brighton.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
62 mins: Gakpo takes a ball down on his chest and cuts across the volley, sending it just over the bar.
That’s his last involvement. There’s a triple change coming for Liverpool, with Chiesa and Szoboszlai heading off too.
Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones are on.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
60 mins: What a save! Brilliant from Alisson to stop an excellent Brighton goal. Gruda sets up Welbeck with a clever back-heel, but Alisson gets out and makes himself big to deny the striker.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
53 mins: CHANCE! How has Salah missed this! It’s end to end again, as Gakpo slides it across to Salah. The goal is at his mercy, but he puts it wide from four yards out!
Incredible miss from the Premier League’s top scorer.
Brighton 1-2 Liverpool
50 mins: SAVE from Alisson as Welbeck looked for the far post on the goalkeepers side. Might have been heading for the post anyway.
Gruda then cuts in and shoots low but Alisson saves and holds on.
