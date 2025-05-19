Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Kaoru Mitoma punishes Mohamed Salah miss to equalise

Liverpool continue their run-in with a trip to the south coast — with a decision to be made over their departing right-back

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 19 May 2025 16:30 EDT
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool continue their title tour as Arne Slot’s side visit Brighton in their penultimate outing of the Premier League season.

The champions have only a meeting with Crystal Palace to come and look to be on the beach — perhaps literally in some cases, with manager Slot using the time between fixtures to travel to the Balearic Islands to extend his celebrations.

The Dutchman nonetheless has a big selection call to make here, with the boos that accompanied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Anfield last weekend surely in his thinking as he considers whether to give the departing full-back a start.

Brighton, meanwhile, still harbour very slim hopes of qualifying for European football next year. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be looking for three points to take a step towards eighth place, which could be enough for a spot in the Conference League if Chelsea win that competition and fail to finish in the top six.

Either way, victory would be enough to make certain of a top-half finish. Follow all of the latest from the Amex Stadium with our live blog below:

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

79 mins: Lovely play again from Mitoma to bend in a cross for O’Reilly. The substitute goes for the flick, but misses. His blushes are spared as the offside flag goes up.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:38

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

77 mins: Conor Bradley is off for Liverpool but he has been replaced by Wataru Endo.... so it does not look like Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to get any involvement tonight.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:36

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

75 mins: Will we get a late winner as we head into the final stages? Salah suddenly has room to drive into after a loose touch from Webster, but Van Hecke gets across well to cut it out.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:35

GOAL! Brighton 2-2 Liverpool (MITOMA 70')

BRIGHTON ARE LEVEL AGAIN AND MITOMA GETS ANOTHER AGAINST LIVERPOOL!

Alisson had just denied Welbeck against but Mitoma follows in to volley in the bouncing ball.

Brighton equalise once more!

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:28

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

67 mins: SAVE! Bradley manages to set up Salah in the box and he digs out a snap-shot. Verbruggen does extremely well to get down low and keep it out.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:27

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

66 mins: Liverpool have taken control again in the second half. Kaoru Mitoma, who has a good record against Liverpool, is on for Brighton.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:26

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

62 mins: Gakpo takes a ball down on his chest and cuts across the volley, sending it just over the bar.

That’s his last involvement. There’s a triple change coming for Liverpool, with Chiesa and Szoboszlai heading off too.

Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones are on.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:22

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

60 mins: What a save! Brilliant from Alisson to stop an excellent Brighton goal. Gruda sets up Welbeck with a clever back-heel, but Alisson gets out and makes himself big to deny the striker.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:18

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

53 mins: CHANCE! How has Salah missed this! It’s end to end again, as Gakpo slides it across to Salah. The goal is at his mercy, but he puts it wide from four yards out!

Incredible miss from the Premier League’s top scorer.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:13

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

50 mins: SAVE from Alisson as Welbeck looked for the far post on the goalkeepers side. Might have been heading for the post anyway.

Gruda then cuts in and shoots low but Alisson saves and holds on.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 21:10

Comments

