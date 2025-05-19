Glaring miss shows Mohamed Salah is human, says Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot said Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah proved he is “human” after missing an open goal at a crucial stage of Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 loss at Brighton.

With the champions leading 2-1 at the Amex Stadium, Reds forward Salah had a golden chance to mark his 300th Premier League appearance with a 29th top-flight goal of the campaign.

But he somehow fired wide from the edge of the six-yard box in the 54th minute before goals from substitutes Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood completed Albion’s comeback victory.

Defeat mattered little to Liverpool, but they have now taken just one point from three games since clinching the title on April 27.

“The first thought that goes through my head when I see the ball moving towards Mo, I’m like, ‘It’s quite a big chance, this could lead to a goal,’ because that’s what Mo normally does,” said head coach Slot.

“But he’s been throughout this season almost inhuman. But there were moments in the season where he was human, so it’s not the first time that he’s not scoring for one or two games in a row.

“But the good thing for us is this hardly ever happens and, if it happens, you can be sure that he will score in the third game of the fourth game.”

Liverpool, who left Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench ahead of his summer exit, were given a guard of honour as they entered the pitch, which prompted boos from some home fans.

First-half goals from Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai, either side of Yasin Ayari’s leveller, helped subdue Seagulls supporters.

But, following Salah’s uncharacteristic miss from a Cody Gakpo cross, Mitoma equalised in the 69th minute before Hinshelwood pounced five minutes from time.

Slot is confident Reds midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be fit for the start of next season.

The Argentinian World Cup winner was left out against his former club and will miss Sunday’s season finale at home to FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

“He needs rest at this moment in time to recover completely and to be ready for the start of next season,” said Slot.

“But that will be no problem for him to be back next season.

“I think he played throughout the last part of the season with the Argentinian mentality that he has, so he never gives up, no matter what he feels.

“But it’s not smart to play a player that has, not a big injury, but has something to take the risk with.”

Brighton boosted their slender hopes of scraping Conference League qualification by climbing to eighth – three points above Brentford – ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

Albion must remain in that position to stand any chance and then hope either Chelsea finish seventh and beat Real Betis in the Conference League final or Carabao Cup winners Newcastle drop out of the top six.

Match-winner Hinshelwood reflected on a memorable evening after coming off the bench at the same time as his 17-year-old cousin – Premier League debutant Harry Howell – and hitting the decisive goal a minute later.

The 20-year-old’s finish was initially ruled out before VAR deemed Matt O’Riley, who provided the assist, was marginally onside.

“There was a nervous wait until the goal was allowed, but when it was allowed it was pure relief,” Hinshelwood told Sky Sports.

“It was a really nice moment coming on with my cousin.

“We’ve been working so hard since we were kids. Playing together since we were just born kicking balls with each other.

“He made a great run across the front post to open the gap for me, I’ll be thanking him later.”