Liverpool vs Newcastle player ratings as Mohamed Salah anonymous in Wembley defeat

Newcastle United stunned Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup and lift their first piece of domestic silverware in 70 years at Wembley. A famous day for Newcastle saw Dan Burn and Alexander Isak score either side of half time, as Eddie Howe’s side held on after Federico Chiesa’s late consolation to deservedly beat the Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot will have to wait for Liverpool’s coronation as Premier League champions for his first trophy, in what has been a painful week for the Reds after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

But the day belonged to Newcastle, who from magnificent in avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United two years ago. Local hero Burn was left unmarked to head in the opening goal, before star striker Isak doubled their lead in front of the jubilant Newcastle fans at Wembley.

Here are how the players rated at Wembley

Liverpool

Caoimhin Kelleher, 5

Backed by Arne Slot to start ahead of Alisson, he was by far the busier of the two goalkeepers as Newcastle dominated and took a two-goal lead. Burn’s header was a bullet into the corner, but it came from a long way out. Kelleher may have been unsighted.

Jarell Quansah, 3

Required at right back due to not just Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury absence, but Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez as well. Alexander-Arnold leaves big shoes to fill but Quansah struggled on the ball, with a loose touch almost letting Isak in early on. Passing was very poor as Liverpool chased the game.

Ibrahima Konate, 5

Made an excellent tackle on Isak, preventing a one-on-one when the game was goalless, but eventually Newcastle’s pressure paid off. Brought off when Liverpool went two goals behind as Arne Slot turned to Ryan Gravenberch.

Virgil van Dijk, 4

Unable to stop Alexander Isak adding to his excellent record against him, even if Van Dijk largely had the better of their duals in open play. Liverpool’s problems came from defending crosses and Newcastle eventually found success by avoiding Van Dijk.

Andy Robertson, 4

One of Liverpool’s better performers in the first half, out-jumped by Jacob Murphy at the back post shortly after the restart. It summed up Liverpool’s day that one of their fiercest competitors was beaten.

Ryan Gravenberch, 4

His passing looked to be off from the early stages and Gravenberch, who has come off the boil in recent weeks after an excellent start to the season, struggled to exert any control over midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister, 3

Struggled against Newcastle’s physically midfield and was comically left with the job of marking Dan Burn from corners - a task that the World Cup winner was clearly not suited for. Brought off before the hour.

Dominik Szoboszlai, 3

His usual energy and dynamism in midfield paled in comparison to the outstanding Joelinton, who was everywhere for Newcastle. There was space behind Newcastle’s midfield line but Szoboszlai was unable to find the pockets of space to make a difference.

Mohamed Salah, 2

Barely saw the ball and his touches may have ended up in single figures. Liverpool needed their player of the season to make an impact but, if this was his last cup final for the Reds, it went the way as many of the others have done: too little impact. One cross, with the outside of his foot, was it.

Diogo Jota, 2

After two poor performances against Paris Saint-Germain, Jota’s struggles leading the line continued against Newcastle. Offered very little threat and when a half-chance arrived, from Diaz’s header at the end of the first half, he sliced his shot wide.

Luis Diaz, 4

The liveliest of Liverpool’s forwards but he could not get the beating of Kieran Trippier, despite having a few opportunities to run at his full-back.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez, 3: His touch was off after coming on, with his confidence low after his penalty miss against PSG.

Curtis Jones, 6: Brought some drive to Liverpool’s midfield but fired straight at Nick Pope after a good run into the box.

Cody Gakpo, 4: His injury came at a bad time for Liverpool’s season. Clearly wasn’t fit when he came on.

Harvey Elliott, 6: Played an excellent ball through to Chiesa as Liverpool found a late consolation.

Federico Chiesa, 6: A rare appearance for the Italian ended in defeat, but he scored at Wembley.

Newcastle United

Nick Pope, 7

Excellent off his line to sweep up, but rarely troubled by Liverpool.

Kieran Trippier, 6

Almost caught out a few times with the ball over the top to Diaz, including a penalty appeal when he handled. Got forward occasionally, including a powerful shot blocked well by Robertson.

Fabian Schar, 7

Dominant in the air against an undersized Diaz early on and marshalled the back line expertly.

Burn, 9

Rock solid at the back but also a towering presence and overall weapon for Newcastle's attacking set-pieces, proven to full effect by his bullet header to break the deadlock. An England debut awaits at 32.

Livramento, 7

He coped well with Salah early as the Egyptian attempted to cut inside or go beyond, but his work was almost done inside the opening few minutes with a quite day for Liverpool's talisman. He then dug out a brilliant ball for the second goal.

Bruno Guimaraes, 6

Careless early on with the ball and was saved by the offside flag after a dangerous turnover, but he charged around and was a big factor in Newcastle winning the midfield battle.

Sandro Tonali, 7

Covered back well in transition and has proven immense in the press, pickpocketing Konate to win a corner. Electric.

Joelinton, 9

Huge challenge on Alexis early and read the game well to deny Diaz a great chance from a cutback in opening stages of the second half. Celebrated every block and interception like a goal. Newcastle's heartbeat.

Harvey Barnes, 7

Bright and lively early to get to the byline and cross inside the box and came alive in the second half with a square ball to Isak to almost finish the game. Subbed after 80 minutes.

Jacob Murphy, 7

Delayed his delivery when in behind during the first half as Isak nipped in front of Konate, but a lovely knockdown to Isak for the second goal.

Alexander Isak, 8

Stunning hit to double the lead moments after his effort from a rebound was chalked off. Kelleher then denied him from close range with the game almost finished. The Swede may have had a hat-trick on another day. Subbed after 80 minutes.