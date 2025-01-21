Liverpool v Lille LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Reds resume Champions League bid
Arne Slot’s Liverpool side are top of the new-look Champions League and need to avoid a loss to guarantee themselves a place in the last-16
Liverpool face Lille at Anfield in the Champions League tonight, with the hosts looking to secure their place in the last 16 of the competition.
Arne Slot’s side have been the most impressive team in the competition so far – winning all six of their matches, including dominant wins over Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen – and need just one point to book their automatic place in the next round.
And they face a Lille side who have exceeded expectations so far in Europe, as they sit in eighth – the final automatic qualification place – having beaten Real Madrid and drawn to Juventus.
Bruno Genesio’s side will be desperate for three points as they hunt a place in the round of 16, with a home fixture against Feyenoord still to come for the French side.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Anfield below:
Liverpool vs Lille LIVE
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Lille.
The league phase leaders need just one point to ensure a place in the competition’s last 16, while Lille are also looking to take a step closer to automatic qualification for the next round.
And we’ll have all the latest build-up and team news right here.