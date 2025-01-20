Jota ruled out for several weeks as Liverpool manager Arne Slot provides injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Jota will be out for several weeks with a muscle problem as the striker faces a second spell on the sidelines this season.

The Portugal international, who spent seven weeks on the sidelines in autumn with a rib injury, missed Saturday’s win at Brentford and will sit out Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Lille.

Liverpool are likely to be without him for matches including their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham and the rearranged Merseyside derby at Goodison Park while they will have to wait and see if he is fit for next month’s trip to Manchester City.

Manager Arne Slot expects Jota to return before defender Joe Gomez, who has a hamstring injury and has not featured in Liverpool’s last five matches.

“Jota maybe a bit earlier than Joe, both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks rather than months,” said Slot. “The last stage of rehab is the most difficult one and the one which can add a few days or not.

“We are expecting them to be back with us in the coming weeks but both of them are not going to be out for long, as long as the rehab goes as planned. Jota overloaded a muscle.”

Jota has scored eight goals this season but has only started 11 games. In his absence, Slot has often used Luis Diaz as a centre forward while Darwin Nunez, who scored two goals as a substitute at Brentford, offers another option.

“At the moment we have four attackers who are top fit and ready to start and the fifth one is Federico [Chiesa], he is not ready to start but he is closer to do so,” added Slot. “So that increases the chance for Darwin to get more playing time if one of the six is injured and especially if it is a No 9.”

Liverpool are the only team with a 100 percent record in the Champions League and Slot hopes to keep it going for their remaining group games against Lille and PSV Eindhoven.

He added: “It is a motivation that we want to keep it going to the end.”