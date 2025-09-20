Isak could feature against Everton - Slot

Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby at Anfield as the Premier League champions look to continue their winning start to the season against the revitalised Toffees.

Liverpool have won all five of their games this season, requiring late winners in each one, the latest coming in the Champions League on Wednesday as Virgil van Dijk scored in the 92nd minute to beat Atletico Madrid.

The Reds know that they can’t keep requiring late heroics as Arne Slot’s side welcome an Everton team who gave them some problems last season - including a dramatic derby draw at Goodison.

David Moyes has sparked some life into Everton and the visitors will arrive at Anfield led by Jack Grealish’s influence and hoping to build on a positive start to the campaign that has brought two wins from four matches.

