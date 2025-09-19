Arne Slot craves ‘composed, calm’ wins as Liverpool keep doing it the hard way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits he would like to see his side be more composed in games but cannot fault their mentality in finding a way to win.

Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid was the third time in five matches this season Slot’s side has squandered a 2-0 lead only to snatch victory with a late goal.

Every winner they have scored so far this season has come in the 83rd minute or later but more often than not they have made life difficult for themselves by failing to close out strong positions.

“We’ve only played five games so it’s difficult to see something for the long term in it,” said Slot ahead of the 247th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

“We’ve given away 2-0 leads three times and it’s completely different how we gave away the goals. Bournemouth was counter-attacks, I don’t think Atletico scored counter-attacking goals.

“It’s not ideal to have a 2-0 lead and give it away so we have to improve but the positive thing is if we feel the urgency again we are able to score a goal.

“This is definitely something we talk about, the 2-0 lead, because you can run out of energy at the end of the season if every game mentally and physically you have to go all the way to the end to win a game of football.

“It’s never a good idea to keep on doing it but if we need it I still hope we can do it.”

Slot denied his players were switching off when two goals clear, instead suggesting their desire to score more was contributing.

“We got criticised when we were 2-0 up against Bournemouth we were still attacking with 12 players in their box,” he joked.

“It was the same against Atletico Madrid, we created so many chances compared to other games this season so we were not trying to keep the lead, we were trying to make it 3-0 or 3-1.

“Maybe we should, in some moments, be a bit more composed or calm but I like that mentality we have.”

Slot has to decide whether Alexander Isak is ready for his second successive start after making his debut in midweek.

The £125million signing played 58 minutes against Atletico but, having had no pre-season following his dispute with Newcastle, the Liverpool boss said he “felt his body more maybe than ever before”.

That could mean fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike comes in to replace him against Everton, although he has not ruled out playing the two together in the future.

“It depends on how they are all doing, if both of them are in the best form of their lives you consider more playing them together,” said Slot.

“But it is also quite clear we have a certain structure, which has mainly been 4-3-3, but the end phase of games we’ve played with two nines.

“Hugo can also play from the left, different to how Rio (Ngumoha) or Cody (Gakpo) does this and that is the good thing about our squad, we have multiple options.

“If some of them are not fit we may have to use them both in a 4-4-2 but it all depends on the form of them and how many players we have available.”