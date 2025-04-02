Liverpool vs Everton LIVE: Premier League leaders take on rivals in crucial Merseyside derby
Can David Moyes and Everton cause the hosts to stumble?
Liverpool will look to re-establish their advantage at the top of the Premier League as they return to action with a Merseyside derby against Everton.
Arne Slot’s side have had plenty of time to stew on their Carabao Cup final loss as a trophy slipped out of their grasp at Wembley, with this their first outing since that mid-March defeat after an early exit from the FA Cup. It leaves their full focus on league success and though their significant lead over Arsenal was narrowed to nine points last night, Liverpool remain in a position of such strength with nine games to go in the campaign.
This could represent a stumbling block, though, with Everton sure to be ready for their rivals as they travel across the city. James Tarkowski snatched a dramatic late equaliser in the reverse fixture - the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park - and the club have enjoyed solid form since, though David Moyes will be keen to end a recent run of draws that have inhibited their climb up the table.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:
Four red cards and ‘boiling hot mayhem’ – anatomy of Everton v Liverpool and a famous Merseyside derby
Need a reminder of that mad, manic Goodison Park epic? Here’s how Richard Jolly made sense of it all in February:
Four red cards and ‘boiling hot mayhem’ – anatomy of a famous Merseyside derby
The ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool mistake that must change in Merseyside derby
Time and again, Arne Slot described himself as “rational”. He can often seem the most sensible man in the strange world of Premier League management but his first taste of the Merseyside derby ended with Slot looking his most irrational, with Michael Oliver brandishing the red card after a post-match blast, and the subsequent referee’s report revealing that the Liverpool head coach told the official: “I will f***ing blame you if we don't win the league.”
As Slot approaches a rematch – with Everton, not Oliver – the aim is to be the calm, measured winner who has taken his team to the brink of the Premier League title.
The ‘unacceptable’ Liverpool mistake that must change in Merseyside derby
Liverpool vs Everton LIVE
The end of the Premier League season is looming larger and larger into view, with Liverpool looking to take another big bound towards the title tonight. Rivals Everton make the short trip across Stanley Park for a Merseyside derby that could be an encounter of real consquence.
Kick off at Anfield is at 8pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments