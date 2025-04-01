Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes Merseyside derby vow after ‘eight minutes of controversy’
Slot was handed a red card after a fiery Merseyside derby in February, but the Dutch coach has reflected on his behaviour with the Reds eager to strengthen their title charge after Carabao Cup disappointment
Arne Slot is aiming to ensure that his second experience of the Merseyside derby doesn’t bring more of the red mist and another red card.
The Liverpool head coach was sent off after the final whistle of February’s chaotic 2-2 draw at Goodison Park for an outburst at referee Michael Oliver in a dramatic ending when Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure, Liverpool’s Curits Jones and Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also dismissed.
Slot was fined £70,000 and had to serve a two-match touchline ban as a punishment and the Dutchman intends to keep his cool when Everton visit Anfield on Wednesday.
“I am hoping I will act differently next time but I can’t promise,” said Slot, who was annoyed then by the added time, which included James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser. “But what I am also sure about is I will be so, so surprised if I experience eight minutes of so many controversial decisions.”
Slot has insisted he has remained calm about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future and that neither he nor the right-back have been distracted by the growing possibility that the vice-captain will join Real Madrid when his contract, like those of captain Virgil van Dijk and top scorer Mohamed Salah, expires in the summer.
The injured Alexander-Arnold will miss the game against Everton but Slot said: “It is a situation that is there for eight or nine months now and I think all these three players have performed so well under these circumstances so it doesn’t affect me at all.
“His situation is unfortunately that he is injured and for him that means he is fully focused on his recovery.
“We have never been focused on those talks, we have always been focused on what we have to do, and for Virgil and Mo that is trying to win the Merseyside derby and for Trent it is trying to be fit as soon as he can.”
