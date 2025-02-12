Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of final Merseyside derby at Goodison
Liverpool can go nine points ahead with a win in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison
Premier League leaders Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park tonight in what is the famed stadium’s final Merseyside derby.
The original fixture was postponed in December due to Storm Darragh, and since then Liverpool have continued to dominate in the league, opening up a six-point gap over Arsenal in second place. With this game serving as Liverpool’s game in hand, the Reds can go nine points clear with a win tonight.
Meanwhile, Everton have improved since the re-appointment of David Moyes in January, with the Toffees sitting nine points above the relegation zone with a game in hand.
And there is plenty more than pride to play for at Goodison, with the hosts looking to strike a blow in the title race against their cross-city rivals.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from Goodison Park below:
Liverpool stunned by Plymouth as quadruple hopes ended by FA Cup shock
Plymouth produced a huge FA Cup upset as Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out by the bottom club in the Championship to end hopes of a historic quadruple.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot gambled with a weakened side in Devon and literally paid the penalty as Ryan Hardie’s second-half spot-kick gave Plymouth a famous 1-0 win and sent them into the fifth round of the competition.
It was only the fourth time that the team starting the day at the top of the Premier League has been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side from outside the top flight.
Liverpool stunned by Plymouth as quadruple hopes ended by FA Cup shock
Plymouth 1-0 Liverpool: The Reds were upset by the Championship strugglers after Ryan Hardie’s penalty in the thrilling fourth-round tie
Prediction
The last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park promises to entertain, and though Everton will make it difficult for the visitors, the league leaders are expected to sneak through with the tree points.
Everton 1-2 Liverpool.
Predicted line-ups
Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowksi, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Neto.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.
Everton vs Liverpool team news
David Moyes has no new injury concerns after the loss to Bournemouth in the cup, with Orel Mangala and Armando Broja as the long-term injuries.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will remain out, as will Dwight McNeil and Seamus Coleman.
Arne Slot’s only new worry is regarding Joe Gomez, who came off in the loss to Plymouth. It is currently unknown whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit in time to face the Toffees though the right-back will be assessed in training and a late decision made by the manager.
Other than that, it is expected that Slot will likely make 10 changes as he did at the weekend, with key players such as Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch all returning to the line-up.
Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV?
When is Everton vs Liverpool?
Everton vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 12 February at Goodison Park.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, while subscribers can also watch online via discovery+. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.
You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE
Everton host Liverpool in the Premier League tonight in what is the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park.
Everton’s home will be demolished when they move into the new stadium at the beginning of next season, but the storied ground has the potential to for one more exciting chapter as league leaders Liverpool cross town.
The fixture comes at a busy time for both clubs, with the original match re-arranged due to Storm Darragh in December, and while Liverpool exited the FA Cup at the weekend, they can go nine points clear at the top of the league with a win tonight.
David Moyes has steadied the ship since arriving back at Everton in January, and though the Toffees should be safe from relegation anyway, Goodison will be rocking as they hope to take three points as their rivals fight for the title.
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool.
The match will be the last Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park, with the Reds hoping to mark the occasion by going nine points clear at the top.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments