Will Liverpool benefit from topping Champions League table?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool have excelled in the Champions League this season with Arne Slot’s team on the brink of securing qualification for the round of 16 with three games to play.

Should they triumph over Girona on Tuesday and extend their 100 per cent winning run to six matches from six, they will keep hold of their spot at the top of the 36-team table on a perfect 18 points.

If other results on Tuesday also fall in their favour the Reds could open up a big enough gap that they cannot be caught by enough teams to drop them out of the top eight before the conclusion of the league phase on January 29.

It Liverpool qualify this evening they will enter the last-16 draw as one of the seeded teams and face one of the winning teams that make it through the play-offs. But is there any benefit to Liverpool finishing first place in the table?

Here’s everything you need to know:

What are the benefits of securing automatic qualification?

If Liverpool beat Girona they would virtually have enough points to ensure they will automatically be entered into the round of 16. The main benefit of this is that the Reds will avoid a two-legged play-off round – which takes place in February – and can rest key players for the final two games of the league phase which should also help them challenge for the Premier League table.

Are there any benefits to finishing first?

The top eight teams will all qualify for the last-16 and skip the need to go through a play-off. The finishing positions in the table determine the seeding position and each club’s path through the knockout rounds. In theory, the higher a team finishes in the league phase ranking, the less likely they are to face their closest rivals from the league phase.

All eight teams will be seeded for the last-16 draw and will face one of the winning teams from the play-offs with the second legs being played at the home ground of the seeded clubs.

However, there are no extra benefits when it comes to facing teams coming through the play-off round meaning that Liverpool could be drawn against 15x champions Real Madrid if the La Liga champions fail to finish inside the top eight.

When does the last-16 draw take place?

The draw for the Champions League last-16, as well as the rest of the knockout rounds, takes place on February 21 2025, after the conclusion of the play-off phase. It will take place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The top eight league-finishers will be seeded in the draw and each play against one of the eight winners from the play-off rounds. From the round of 16 onwards, the competition will then follow its existing format of consecutive knockout rounds leading to the final staged at a neutral venue.

When are the knockout rounds?

The play-off round first legs will take place on February 11/12 with the second legs following a week later on February 18/19.

Here’s the schedule for the Champions League knockout rounds:

Play-offs: 11/12 & 18/19 February 2025

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025

Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025

Final: 31 May 2025