Girona vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Reds look to maintain unbeaten run
Arne Slot’s men will move one step closer to securing a spot in the knockout rounds with victory
Girona host Liverpool in tonight’s Champions League action in a match that, on paper at least, looks set to be a one-sided affair in favour of Arne Slot’s side.
The Reds have won all five of their European matches in this campaign and sit top of the table in this newly revamped league phase knowing that three points this evening all but guarantees them a spot in the next round. In contrast Girona are down in 30th, six places outside the playoff spots, having only won once this term – a 2-0 triumph over Slovan Bratislava.
Though missing key personnel such as Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker, Liverpool will be fresh having had their Premier League fixture versus Everton postponed on Saturday. Their 2-0 victory over Real Madrid proves they are a force to be reckoned with and their Spanish opponents face a tough ask to come away with a positive result.
Follow all the Champions League action with our live blog below:
What is the team news?
Arne Slot is unable to call upon Alexis Mac Allister for tonight’s match with the Argentine midfielder suspended after collecting too many yellow cards in the Champions League. He is one of six players set to miss out with Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota all on the sidelines through injury. Alisson is fit to start and could come straight back into the team.
For Girona, Arnau Martinez is available after serving a ban in the defeat to Sturm Graz. Yangel Herrera will be absent due to a calf injury and Viktor Tsygankov has an adductor issue. Jhon Solis will be assessed before the game to see if he can play a part. Former Premier League stars Bryan Gil (Spurs) and Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) could feature on the right side for the hosts.
Where can I watch?
The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
When is the match?
Liverpool travel to face Girona at 5.45pm GMT on Tuesday 10 December at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.
Girona vs Liverpool
Liverpool hope to maintain their unbeaten record in the Champions League this season when they travel to Spain to take on Girona in the sixth round of fixtures during the league phase.
The Reds top the table after five wins from five including a stellar outing against La Liga champions Real Madrid last time out in this competition. Second half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo secured a comfortable 2-0 win in a scoreline that didn’t reflect Liverpool’s dominance and control.
Mac Allister is suspended for tonight’s game so Arne Slot has limited options in terms of squad rotation meaning Girona can expect to face a fairly strong line-up.
The Spanish side are without a win in four games across all competitions and come into the match sitting 30th in the table, six places outside the playoff spots.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Girona host Liverpool.
Arne Slot’s side are looking to continue their winning run having triumphed in all five of their European matches this term. They sit top of the table and face a Girona team low on form and confidence.
The Spanish side have only one one game in Europe and look set for an early exit unless they can pull off a positive result against the Reds tonight.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.
