Liverpool given boost with Alisson set for Champions League return

Alisson has returned to the Liverpool squad and could make his comeback in Tuesday’s Champions League tie with Girona.

The Brazil goalkeeper has missed 11 matches with a hamstring injury and manager Arne Slot welcomed him back, while warning he will have to excel to match the performances Caoimhin Kelleher produced in his absence.

The Ireland international saved a penalty from Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in Liverpool’s last Champions League game and they won nine of the 11 matches Alisson has missed.

But Slot said: “I think it speaks for itself if you can play with Alisson, who has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and for the Brazil national team.

“It’s definitely nice to have him back available. But if you look at how his replacement did, it is not going to be easy to do it even better. We expect definitely the same or on margins a bit better. Caoimh did so well we can say that we have two very good goalkeepers. Like we have with left wingers [Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo].

“For so many years Alisson has been so outstanding for this club that we are expecting and hoping that he will do the same for us in the upcoming weeks and months.”

While Diogo Jota is back in training, he was not in the 19-man squad Liverpool took to Spain. Federico Chiesa is also not ready to return, Alexis Mac Allister is suspended and Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas all injured.