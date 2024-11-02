Liverpool v Brighton LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Kadioglu goal shocks Reds

( REUTERS )

Liverpool will aim to keep up their impressive Premier League form as they welcome Brighton to Anfield just three days after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot has enjoyed an impressive start to life as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement with just two blemishes on his report card in the league so far. A creditable 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend was Liverpool’s only dropped points other than a surprise 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign and they are right on Manchester City’s tail at the top of the table.

They secured an entertaining 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last 16 in midweek as a number of their first-team stars were rested but Brighton, who have been quietly impressive under new boss Fabian Hurzeler to lie sixth in the table ahead of the weekend, certainly won’t roll over at Anfield.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below: