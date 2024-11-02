Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Liverpool v Brighton LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Kadioglu goal shocks Reds

Arne Slot’s title challengers will aim to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table by downing the Seagulls

Luke Baker
Saturday 02 November 2024 11:28 EDT
Comments
(REUTERS)

Liverpool will aim to keep up their impressive Premier League form as they welcome Brighton to Anfield just three days after beating them in the Carabao Cup.

Arne Slot has enjoyed an impressive start to life as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement with just two blemishes on his report card in the league so far. A creditable 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend was Liverpool’s only dropped points other than a surprise 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier in the campaign and they are right on Manchester City’s tail at the top of the table.

They secured an entertaining 3-2 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup last 16 in midweek as a number of their first-team stars were rested but Brighton, who have been quietly impressive under new boss Fabian Hurzeler to lie sixth in the table ahead of the weekend, certainly won’t roll over at Anfield.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Played through by Alexander-Arnold inside Brighton's box, Salah almost manages to prod the ball goalwards, but Verbruggen races out to position himself perfectly and shepherd the ball behind for a goal-kick.

2 November 2024 15:27

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Konate rises highest in the six-yard box as Ayari sends in a dangerous cross from a set-piece, and his clearing header will hand Brighton a third consecutive corner-kick. The visitors are pushing hard to extend their advantage.

2 November 2024 15:25

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Folllowing a clever free-kick routine, Welbeck's shot is blocked behind for a corner by Tsimikas. However, Liverpool then clear their lines from Estupinan's inswinging delivery.

2 November 2024 15:24

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool have failed to win any of their last five matches when conceding first in the Premier League, since a victory over none other than Brighton back in March. This will be a big test of Slot's new regime - how will the Reds react? So far, the Seagulls are standing firm.

2 November 2024 15:22

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

After Tsimikas is cleared to carry on, having passed all the medical checks, the action resumes at Anfield. Can Liverpool now find their rhythm and seek a quick equaliser?

2 November 2024 15:20

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

It gets worse for Liverpool, as Tsimkas is totally flattened by his skipper and lays flat on the turf. Van Dijk caught his team-mate with a flying knee, so that must really hurt! The game is paused whil he receives treatment.

2 November 2024 15:18

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Assist Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

2 November 2024 15:15

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Alexander-Arnold sparks a quick counter after cleanly tackling Mitoma, but it quickly fizzles out. Already, it's a fairly open contest between two ball-playing teams, so surely goals will soon follow.

2 November 2024 15:14

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Goal Ferdi Erenay Kadıoğlu

2 November 2024 15:14

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Nunez is just unable to leap high enough at the back post, after Salah sends over a searching cross from the right wing. Ultimately, the ball drifts out of play for a goal-kick, but that was another moment of concern for Brighton.

2 November 2024 15:12

