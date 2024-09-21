Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1726929483

Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from Anfield today

Follow all the action from Anfield

Luke Baker
Saturday 21 September 2024 10:38
Comments
(REUTERS)

Liverpool take on Bournemouth hoping to build some momentum in the Premier League following a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in their previous league game.

During the week Arne Slot took charge of this first European match as Liverpool manager and defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in a confidence-building comeback victory. The Reds will now be hoping to take that form into today’s encounter with the Cherries and move themselves up the Premier League table.

For their part, Bournemouth have been playing well. Five points from their opening four games puts them 11th in the table, just behind Manchester United. Although they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their last match they performed strongly and Andoni Iraola will be hoping for something similar at Anfield.

Follow all the latest action with our live blog below:

Recommended
1726929452

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Goal Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro

21 September 2024 15:37
1726929444

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth continue to try and play out from the back, inviting the press from both Salah and Szoboszlai. It’s a risky strategy, with Slot’s side keen to close down the space and win the ball back high up the pitch, though it could help in breaking down the organised Liverpool midfield.

21 September 2024 15:37
1726929330

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Cook’s free-kick from the right wing causes a bit of panic in the six-yard box, with Nunez’s unconvincing flick carrying the ball to the back post for Kerkez. The Liverpool defence eventually manage to whack it clear but play is pulled back anyways for a Semenyo foul on Van Dijk.

21 September 2024 15:35
1726929162

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Semenyo isn’t able to hit the net either, with his off-balance effort from just outside the 18-yard box dragged well wide of the far post.

21 September 2024 15:32
1726929128

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Evanilson has a speculative shot from 24 yards out, looking to find the top corner, but the striker’s aim lets him down as the effort sails high and wide of the target.

21 September 2024 15:32
1726928961

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Assist Trent John Alexander-Arnold

21 September 2024 15:29
1726928841

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Assist Ibrahima Konaté

21 September 2024 15:27
1726928813

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

The referee takes his time ahead of a Liverpool free-kick in midfield, with Tony Harrington walking over to the touchline to show Iraiola a yellow card for dissent following the awarding of a set-piece to the hosts.

21 September 2024 15:26
1726928798

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Goal Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda

21 September 2024 15:26
1726928692

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth are gifted a corner-kick after Konate’s poor pass back fails to give Kelleher a chance to keep it in play, but the visitors fail to make the most of their opportunity, with Cook’s delivery easily beaten away by the head of Van Dijk.

21 September 2024 15:24

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in