Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from Anfield today
Follow all the action from Anfield
Liverpool take on Bournemouth hoping to build some momentum in the Premier League following a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in their previous league game.
During the week Arne Slot took charge of this first European match as Liverpool manager and defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in a confidence-building comeback victory. The Reds will now be hoping to take that form into today’s encounter with the Cherries and move themselves up the Premier League table.
For their part, Bournemouth have been playing well. Five points from their opening four games puts them 11th in the table, just behind Manchester United. Although they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their last match they performed strongly and Andoni Iraola will be hoping for something similar at Anfield.
Follow all the latest action with our live blog below:
Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth
Goal Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro
Bournemouth continue to try and play out from the back, inviting the press from both Salah and Szoboszlai. It’s a risky strategy, with Slot’s side keen to close down the space and win the ball back high up the pitch, though it could help in breaking down the organised Liverpool midfield.
Cook’s free-kick from the right wing causes a bit of panic in the six-yard box, with Nunez’s unconvincing flick carrying the ball to the back post for Kerkez. The Liverpool defence eventually manage to whack it clear but play is pulled back anyways for a Semenyo foul on Van Dijk.
Semenyo isn’t able to hit the net either, with his off-balance effort from just outside the 18-yard box dragged well wide of the far post.
Evanilson has a speculative shot from 24 yards out, looking to find the top corner, but the striker’s aim lets him down as the effort sails high and wide of the target.
Assist Trent John Alexander-Arnold
Assist Ibrahima Konaté
The referee takes his time ahead of a Liverpool free-kick in midfield, with Tony Harrington walking over to the touchline to show Iraiola a yellow card for dissent following the awarding of a set-piece to the hosts.
Goal Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda
Bournemouth are gifted a corner-kick after Konate’s poor pass back fails to give Kelleher a chance to keep it in play, but the visitors fail to make the most of their opportunity, with Cook’s delivery easily beaten away by the head of Van Dijk.
