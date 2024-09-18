Virgil van Dijk impressed with Liverpool display after bouncing back in Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk welcomed the players’ response after they bounced back from a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest to beat AC Milan in the San Siro.

The Netherlands international was pleased there was no repeat of Saturday’s performance when he felt they were “running around looking like we have absolutely no plan”.

Instead they enjoyed an ideal Champions League away day, made more impressive as they reacted calmly to conceding in the third minute and did not try to force their way back into the game, sticking to head coach Arne Slot’s principles as they won 3-1 to quieten the weekend’s criticism.

Asked if it was the perfect response, Van Dijk said: “No, not after three minutes. But after three minutes I think it was very good in so many ways.

“We stayed calm, played how we wanted to play rather than running around looking like we have absolutely no plan like we did especially in the last 20 to 30 minutes in the second half of the last game when you can play for another hour and you won’t score.”

In terms of the criticism the team received after that Forest result, Van Dijk added: “For who it is a disaster? What can you do about the outside?

“You can’t do anything about the outside. The only influence we have is what we do on the pitch and you saw it.

“It is about delivering today and tomorrow and if you don’t then the pressure comes from the outside but we have to stay calm.

“I have a big role in that, the manager himself has a role in that but at the end of the day we, as players, have to show it on the pitch.”

Slot’s persistence with a virtually unchanged team for the first four matches of the season started to come under scrutiny but he maintained that stance with just two alterations at the San Siro.

However, one of those – Cody Gakpo – was a revelation on his first start of the campaign and put in a performance reminiscent of his displays for Netherlands at Euro 2024.

“I think last year he played very good games as well, I don’t think you should forget that,” said compatriot Van Dijk.

“The last couple of weeks, apart from going to the national team, I’ve seen what he can produce and we all know what he can produce but when you play one game a week and players – in this case Lucho (Luis Diaz) – did very well then you have to be patient.

“We need everyone to be at their best and you saw he could make a difference with crosses and an assist as well. We need everyone and this was a good example of that.”

Liverpool’s opening two goals, via the heads of centre-backs Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk, both came from set-pieces.

The club advertised for a new set-piece coach during the summer but that role has not yet been filled and a simple change to the plan, making all corners and wide free-kicks inswingers, has already made a difference.

“We try in every game to be important at set-pieces. The last game against Forest I had two chances but the thing is it looks easier than what it is,” said Van Dijk.

“Me and Ibou are both six foot four or whatever and we should score from every ball that comes into the box but sometimes you get double-marked and the delivery is not always perfect and you have to fight for it.

“But we were there and you see how important it can be. Ibou’s goal was big and my goal before the break was a big help and kept us going for the second half.”