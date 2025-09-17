Liverpool v Atletico Madrid live: Reds make dream start as Alexander Isak makes debut in Champions League
Liverpool’s record signing makes his debut as Arne Slot’s men begin their Champions League campaign
Alexander Isak makes his Liverpool debut tonight against Atletico Madrid as the Reds begin their Champions League campaign at Anfield.
The £125m record signing, who arrived from Newcastle United on deadline day, was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley as manager Arne Slot said the Sweden international would need time to get up to speed.
But Isak comes straight into Slot’s starting line-up as the Premier League champions aim to get their European campaign off to a winning start.
Arne Slot’s team have won all four of their Premier League matches this term but they have been reliant on late goals with Sunday’s victory over Burnley coming in the 95th minute.
In comparison, Atletico have won just one of their four LaLiga matches this season and Diego Simeone will be hoping to spring a surprise at Anfield tonight.
Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid
An impressively bad goal - a poor free kick from Salah that Robertson tried to get out of the way of - followed by a rather better one. But after Salah's slow start to the season, he now has a goal and an assist inside six minutes.
GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid (SALAH 6')
He’s had a slow start to the season but Salah comes to life in the box to double Liverpool’s lead! Sensational from the Egyptian, as he collects a one-two with Gravenberch and opens his body to finish beyond Oblak, in trademark fashion!
Scenes at Anfield as Liverpool find lift-off and make a dream start.
LIVERPOOL MAKE IT TWO AND THIS IS A CRACKER!
GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Atletico Madrid (ROBERTSON 4')
What a start! Robertson scores on his first start of the season, not that he knew too much about it. Salah went under the wall and the Scotland captain, who was standing offside, only to jump onside as Salah took the kick, finds he is in the way to nudge the ball past Oblak!
SALAH TAKES THE FREE-KICK LOW AND IT DEFLECTS OFF ROBERTSON AND INTO THE NET!
Liverpool 0-0 Atletico Madrid
2 mins: Smart exchange between Wirtz and Gravenberch and the Dutchman is bundled into by Lenglet.
A free-kick for Liverpool on the edge of the box, slightly to the right. For Salah?
Liverpool 0-0 Atletico Madrid
1 mins: Salah is caught on the ball on his first chance to shape up to the left back Galan. Salah then gives away the foul.
Liverpool with all of the ball early on.
KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Szoboszlai takes kick-off and we’re underway at Anfield!
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
Virgil van Dijk and Jan Oblak lead the Liverpool and Atletico teams out.
The players line up and the iconic Champions League anthem is played - to boos from the home supporters followed by chants of ‘Liverpool, Liverpool’ from the Kop.
Isak takes it all in.
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Kick-off coming up next
You’ll Never Walk Alone is ringing around Anfield.
The European nights are always special and this is a big one to start the Champions League campaign.
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid is coming up next.
