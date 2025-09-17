It can’t carry on like this, can it? Ridiculous Liverpool maintain winning start

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Injury time is still Arne time. On Arne Slot’s 47th birthday, Liverpool extended their extraordinary run of decisive late goals. The specialists in drama at the death conjured a victory they seemed to have tossed away. Virgil van Dijk planted a 92nd-minute header into the Atletico Madrid net. Like Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha, like Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah before him, he got Liverpool a win from the jaws of a draw. In the Champions League, as in the Premier League, they found a way to win.

Logically, it cannot carry on like this. But it did carry on like this. When Marcos Llorente seemed to have capped an Atletico comeback, his brace taking them from 2-0 down to the brink of a point, up popped Van Dijk, Liverpool winning another game of brinkmanship, looking flawed but finding a way. Perhaps it was revenge of sorts for Atletico’s 3-2 win at Anfield in 2020, eliminating the holders. Diego Simeone, the winning manager then, had a rather different finish on Wednesday: sent off for his furious protests after Van Dijk scored.

open image in gallery Van Dijk’s 92-minute winner was only Liverpool’s third latest this season ( Reuters )

In the process, he, Van Dijk and Llorente all achieved what had seemed impossible, consigning the most expensive footballer in the history of the English game to a subplot. Isak made his debut, had a couple of shots – one wide, the other at Jan Oblak – and produced a neat flick to Florian Wirtz. But he tired and was taken off after 58 minutes.

The drama occurred around him, after him, instead of him. There are different types of record-breakers, and while Isak’s £125m fee makes him the biggest buy in the history of English football, Salah has broken a host of records with his goalscoring. Isak scored on his Newcastle debut at Anfield, but could not on his Liverpool bow. He now finds himself 248 Liverpool goals behind Salah.

If some of the script stayed the same for Liverpool, including another remarkable finish, they bookended the game with goals. They had never previously been 2-0 up after six minutes of a European game. They were here, with Salah prominent.

After those six minutes, Salah had an assist, albeit a fortunate one, and a goal. He’s had a subdued start to the season, despite converting the pressure penalty at Burnley on Sunday, but he seemed transported back to near his best. Perhaps it was a coincidence that it came on Isak’s debut. Perhaps, though, a man who is rarely overshadowed was making a point.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead inside six minutes ( Action Images via Reuters )

Indeed, Liverpool were 2-0 up before Isak had even touched the ball. The first was, in some ways, an impressively bad goal, a poor free kick deflected in by a man who was trying to get out of the way of it. Yet the ball struck Andy Robertson’s heel to wrongfoot Oblak. Sometimes, though, managerial decisions just work. This was not the reason Slot brought Robertson into the side as he took the flailing Milos Kerkez out of the firing line, looking for defensive solidity which, it transpired, his side still lacked. But, for just the second time, the Scot was a scorer in the Champions League.

Liverpool’s second was altogether more intentional and typical, the type of one-two Salah often plays as he cuts infield. Ryan Gravenberch, who had won the free kick for the opener, returned the ball to him. Salah angled a shot past Oblak.

Salah was electric, close to a spectacular second with a curling shot, denied by the post when he should have extended Liverpool’s lead. There are days when he seems impossible to contain. This was the first such occasion in the current campaign.

open image in gallery Isak’s debut was largely overshadowed by the madness around him ( Action Images via Reuters )

And yet his misses, and those of his colleagues, could have come at a cost. Atletico were without the injured Julian Alvarez but found a talisman in Llorente. The midfielder has only scored seven Champions League goals, but four have come at Anfield; they may offer reasons for Liverpool to recruit him.

He halved the deficit when he poked in a shot after a pass from Giacomo Raspadori. Alisson was aggrieved that the offside Antoine Griezmann was in his line of vision. On a day of bemusing officiating, referee Maurizio Mariani had even tried to award a penalty when the ball struck Clement Lenglet’s stomach, so it was not the most contentious decision.

open image in gallery Marcos Llorente looked to have done it again for Atletico at Anfield ( Getty Images )

Llorente levelled with a sweetly-struck volley that nevertheless took a sizeable deflection off Alexis Mac Allister. Given the unwitting role Robertson played in the opener, Liverpool could scarcely complain.

But they rallied, as they have before. Ridiculously, Van Dijk’s goal was only their third latest this season – Salah at Burnley and Ngumoha struck even deeper into matches. Another late, late show. And Isak, watching on from the bench by then, must be wondering what, exactly, he has joined.