Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as minnows take on Premier League leaders
The Premier League leaders take on the fourth-tier side in the third round of the competition
Premier League leaders Liverpool host Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.
Arne Slot’s side are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 to Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, and the Dutchman will have a chance to rest some key players ahead of the league season resuming on 14 January.
The Reds face an Accrington Stanley side who are in danger of dropping out of the Football League this season, with the club currently sitting 19th in the league and just five points above the relegation spots.
And while the minnows will hardly harbour any hopes of making it to the fourth round, their fans will certainly make the journey to Anfield dreaming of a famous day out on Merseyside.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from Anfield below:
When is Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley?
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley will kick off at 12.15pm GMT on Saturday, 11 January at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley
Premier League leaders Liverpool host fourth-tier Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup this afternoon in the third round of the competition.
The Reds lost 1-0 to Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek, though they remain six points clear in the league with a game in hand over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.
Meanwhile, the story of Accrington Stanley’s season could hardly be more different to that of Liverpool, with the League Two side currently sitting 19th in the league and in danger of dropping out of the Football League this season.
The minnows will hardly hold any hopes of progressing, though their fans will certainly be dreaming of an upset that would be among the competition’s greatest ever.
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s FA Cup action.
Liverpool take on Accrington Stanley in the early kick off and hope to banish memories of their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham during the week.
Arne Slot is expected to make a host of changes as the Reds host the League Two side but the Premier League leaders should have more than enough quality to get through this game.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups, and updates throughout the day so stick with us as we build-up to kick off at 12.15pm.
