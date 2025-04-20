Leicester vs Liverpool LIVE: Reds look to seal Premier League title against struggling Foxes
Arne Slot’s Reds could secure the Premier League title with victory today if other results go their way
The battle for the Premier League title has looked like a procession rather than a race for some time now, but Liverpool have the chance to make it a mathematical certainty today if they win over strugglers Leicester and second-placed Arsenal slip up against Ipswich.
Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium after the Gunners visit Ipswich in today’s early kick-off, with all the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s side - but there’s still time for Leicester to spring a surprise.
Ruud van Nistelroy’s men are above only rock-bottom Southampton in the top flight and relegation surely looms, having earned just eight points from 19 matches under the Dutchman. But a win over the Reds - who have shown signs of fragility in recent weeks - would stave off the drop for at least another game.
If not, the Foxes will be heading straight back down to the Championship, so it’s all to play for.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below:
How Liverpool could win the Premier League today
Liverpool are within touching distance of securing the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk’s late header earned the Reds a 2-1 win over West Ham at Anfield last weekend while Arsenal dropped more points.
The Reds are now 13 points clear at the top and they now need just six more to make mathematically certain of the title.
But it could be all over this Easter weekend... Here’s how:
How Liverpool could win the Premier League today
Early team news - Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold, absent since 11 March with an ankle injury, is back in training for Liverpool but Conor Bradley may keep his place after last weekend’s win against West Ham.
Curtis Jones will also hope to keep his place ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai but Andy Robertson may return. Joe Gomez remains out with a hamstring issue.
Darwin Nunez is also back in training after illness.
Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Early team news - Leicester
Leicester were without Wout Faes in their 2-2 draw against Brighton while Jeremy Monga was also ruled out with a knock - but both are expected to return, along with Victor Kristiansen.
Abdul Fatawu is sidelined with a knee injury.
Predicted Leicester XI: Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Coady, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Soumare; Reid, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool
Leicester vs Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 20 April at the King Power Stadium.
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can watch on Now TV.
The drop looms for Leicester
It’s a crunch clash for Leicester too: Ruud van Nistelroy’s side will be relegated if they fail to beat Liverpool today.
They would also have been relegated had both West Ham and Wolves won their fixtures this weekend, but the Hammers were held by rock-bottom Southampton yesterday.
Everything you need to know
Liverpool can take another step closer to winning the Premier League title when they travel to lowly Leicester City, and may even have the chance to clinch it depending on earlier results.
Should Arsenal lose at Ipswich earlier on Sunday afternoon then Liverpool can seal their second league title in 35 years by beating the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.
If Arsenal draw or win earlier on, victory for Liverpool would mean they will have the opportunity to win the title at Anfield next weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash.
It’s top meets (nearly) bottom as Liverpool look to sew up the title, and Leicester bid to stave off what looks like the inevitable drop.
We’ll have all the build-up to kickoff at 4.30pm, so don’t go anywhere...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments