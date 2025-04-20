Ipswich v Arsenal LIVE: Gunners try to keep title hopes alive in crunch Premier League clash
Mikel Arteta’s men can keep their faint title hopes alive with a win at Portman Road
Fresh from another famous European night, Arsenal bounce back into Premier League action as they take on Ipswich Town in a fixture that could have ramifications at the top of the table.
Barring something extraordinary, it is only the exact timing of the title and relegation about which there is any drama. West Ham’s draw against Southampton yesterday leaves Ipswich still mathematically in possession of their top-flight status, even if the drop clearly looms, while Liverpool may be crowned champions later if Mikel Arteta’s side slip up here.
The hosts may be hoping that they can catch Arsenal napping after an emotionally and physically draining Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. An immediate return to the second tier seems certain for Kieran McKenna’s men but a win here would be another moment of real optimism in a difficult campaign.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below:
Early Ipswich team news
Jaden Philogene appears likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea last weekend.
Kalvin Phillips and Omari Hutchinson remain out, while Liam Delap will be assessed as he continues to recover from a rib injury.
Predicted Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Johnson, Enciso, Clarke; Delap.
How to watch Ipswich v Arsenal
Ipswich vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 20 April at Portman Road.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 1pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
Everything you need to know about Ipswich v Arsenal
Ipswich’s Premier League status is safe for another week though relegation looms as they welcome Arsenal to Portman Road.
West Ham’s draw against Southampton on Saturday leaves them 15 points ahead of Kieran McKenna’s side with five games to come after this clash, just about keeping Ipswich alive.
It could be a decisive weekend at the top of the table, though - if Arsenal are shocked here, Liverpool would secure the title if they beat Leicester later.
After the emotional high of Champions League success over Real Madrid in midweek, Mikel Arteta’s side could yet be caught off-guard.
