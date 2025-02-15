Leicester v Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners face injury crisis
Mikel Arteta’s injury hit side look to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League
Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League’s early kick-off today, with the injury hit visitors looking to close the gap on Liverpool in the title race.
The Gunners have the chance to go within four points of the league leaders after Everton denied the Reds victory with a late equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. Arsenal were dealt a major blow in midweek, though, as Kai Havertz tore his hamstring to join Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.
It could lead to a much-changed forward line for Arteta’s side as they face a struggling Leicester side who sit 18th. Ruud van Nistelrooy has endured a difficult start to life at the King Power, and his side remain two points away from safety ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.
Follow all the latest updates from the King Power Stadium below:
Mikel Arteta blames packed schedule for Kai Havertz injury
“We train less than ever, it's normal. There's no time for training,” Mikel Arteta explained. “The problem is you don't train the muscle, you expose the muscle and the tendon to something they cannot recover.
“We've had players who are injured who've played 130 games in the last two seasons so it's an accident waiting to happen when you continue to load, load and load.
"The intensity is at a different level and the demands in terms of minutes in this competitive environment is getting higher and higher and it's a consequence of that. The amount of muscle and tendon injuries is higher than ever so there's a relationship.”
Mikel Arteta blames packed schedule for Kai Havertz injury: ‘There’s no time for training’
Mikel Arteta has blamed the packed footballing schedule for Arsenal’s latest injury blow, claiming there is “no time for training” after Kai Havertz suffered a hamstring problem.
Havertz is set to miss the rest of the campaign after injuring himself at a warm-weather training camp in Dubai while stretching to block a shot.
Arteta had taken his squad away to the United Arab Emirates in the hopes of refreshing them ahead of what could be a hectic period across competitions as they look to chase down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
But the manager is now without his first four forward options, with Gabriel Jesus recovering from knee surgery and both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also dealing with hamstring issues.
Arteta believes that a lack of training time may be to blame for the similar issues sustained by his players, with the London club playing twice a week regularly across the season.
Mikel Arteta blames schedule for Kai Havertz injury: ‘There’s no time for training’
The German, who is set to miss the rest of the season, is the third Arsenal forward sidelined by a hamstring injury
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can cope with Kai Havertz injury
Arsenal have had to deal with significant injury misfortune this season, with key figures like captain Martin Odegaard and centre-half William Saliba also missing periods of time. Mikel Arteta is confident that his squad can still keep performing well even as the injury issues mount.
“We were having a great camp in Dubai, recharging, training, having some time off and connecting again,” Arteta explained as his side prepare to return to action. “And then the injury happened in an unexpected way. It is a big blow, obviously, because of the injuries that we have.
“Fortunately, we have been through a lot this season. We have played without Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba, [Ben] White all season, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu all season. [Riccardo] Calafiori missed two months, [MIkel] Merino two months, Saka three months, Gabriel Jesus. All of them! That’s the challenge I have. I love it and I’m looking forward. Let’s see what the team is made of.”
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can cope with Kai Havertz injury
Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal can cope with the absence of Kai Havertz for the rest of the season even with the manager now without his first four forward options.
Havertz will miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a hamstring issue while away in Dubai on a warm weather training camp with the rest of the squad.
He joins Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the sidelines with Arteta’s forward resources significantly depleted.
Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri appear likely to form the front three against Leicester on Saturday as Arteta’s side look to keep up their pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Arteta insists Arsenal can cope with Havertz injury and provides update on Saka
The German forward was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury at a warm weather training camp in Dubai
What is the Arsenal team news?
For Mikel Arteta, the main question surrounds who to play across the front three, with Havertz’s injury added to concerns over Gabriel Martinelli, who could be out for around a month after coming off during the loss to Newcastle.
Other than that, Arsenal’s only other injuries are longer-term, with Gabriel Jesus ruled out for the rest of the season. Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both nearing a return, though it may be a couple of weeks yet for both.
In more positive news, Ben White could be fit enough to make the squad this weekend, having been out since November.
What is the Leicester team news?
Ruud van Nistelrooy has no new injury concerns after his side’s controversial loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup, with Issahaku Fatawu the only long-term absence.
Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Victor Kristiansen could all return after suffering knocks, though Ricardo Pereira is still a couple of weeks away.
When is Leicester vs Arsenal?
Leicester vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 15 February at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am. Subscribers can watch online via discovery+.
Good morning
Arsenal return to Premier League action after almost a fortnight as they face a struggling Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.
Mikel Arteta’s side exited the Carabao Cup last week after a 4-0 aggregate defeat to Newcastle, but they are still in the hunt for a first Premier League title since 2004 as they trail Liverpool by seven points ahead of the weekend.
Though a season-ending injury to Kai Havertz compounds an injury crisis of sorts for the Gunners, all they can do is continue to try to pick up points ahead of a crunch match at Anfield in early May.
And today they face a Leicester side who find themselves in 18th place, two points away from safety, after a difficult start to life at the helm for Ruud van Nistelrooy.
