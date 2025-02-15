Arteta on title hopes and challenge of Leicester

Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League’s early kick-off today, with the injury hit visitors looking to close the gap on Liverpool in the title race.

The Gunners have the chance to go within four points of the league leaders after Everton denied the Reds victory with a late equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. Arsenal were dealt a major blow in midweek, though, as Kai Havertz tore his hamstring to join Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines.

It could lead to a much-changed forward line for Arteta’s side as they face a struggling Leicester side who sit 18th. Ruud van Nistelrooy has endured a difficult start to life at the King Power, and his side remain two points away from safety ahead of a tricky run of fixtures.

