Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures - Liverpool or Arsenal?

The Premier League is heading towards a frantic title race between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool remain in a strong position despite the “mayhem” of their Merseyside derby draw against Everton, with the Reds closing in on just a second league title in 35 years in manager Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield.

A calamitous campaign from reigning champions Manchester City looked to have opened the door for last year’s runners-up Arsenal, but the Gunners have endured a difficult season with injuries hitting Mikel Arteta’s squad hard.

There is still plenty of time for Arsenal to hunt Liverpool down, but the title race appears to be entering a decisive stretch of fixtures up until the March international break. It’s been an unpredictable year, so expect further twists and turns before May.

Liverpool

Points: 57 (played 24)

Points per game (PPG): 2:38

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1:34

Arsenal

Points: 50 (played 24)

Points per game (PPG): 2.08

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.33

Verdict

There is obviously still a long way to go and a look at Liverpool and Arsenal’s remaining games does not suggest that either has a more favourable run, with so much of the season still to play. Both teams have difficult games to come.

What is clear, though, is that Liverpool’s fixtures up until the Carabao Cup final look key, with the leaders facing Aston Villa and Manchester City away from home and Newcastle at Anfield.

If the Reds head into the March international break with a significant lead still intact, a kinder run in April awaits them. Arsenal themselves have to be perfect from here on in and remain in the race before that mouthwatering trip to Anfield in May.